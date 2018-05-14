Best Buy Weekly Game Sale Includes South Park, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and More

Another Sunday is here and that means another fresh week of gaming deals from Best Buy. But this one is worth noting to Nintendo Switch owners as you can get your hands on a number of hit games for a lower price.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is already on sale for the system, down to $39,99. Not only that, but you can grab Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for $29.99 apiece as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you own other platforms, don’t worry — you can find great deals on your games as well. And these are good for either delivery or in-store pick-up (depending on stock) so you don’t have to wait long to game.

Check out the most noteworthy deals below! They’re good through Saturday.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One)- $19.99, (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

A Way Out (Xbox One Digital)- $14.99

Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One)- $14.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99, (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Monopoly (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Just Dance 2018 (Nintendo Switch/Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

R.B.I. Baseball 2017 (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $44.99

Extinction (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $39.99

L.A. Noire (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $29.99, (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Lego City Undercover (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One/PlayStation 4)- $24.99

For Honor Deluxe Edition (Xbox One Digital)- $22.99

Need For Speed Payback (Xbox One Digital)- $29.99

In addition, Best Buy also has system bundles up for grabs for a sale price, with the Xbox One S 1TB models featuring either PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Sea of Thieves for just $249.99. It’s a good way to get your collection started!

You’ve got until Saturday to pick some of these deals up. There are also numerous price drops in effect for PlayStation 4 games, including WipEout Omega Collection and Knack II for $19.99 apiece; and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Horizon: Zero Dawn for $29.99 each!

As far as what deals are the best ones…well, we did mention the Nintendo Switch games are worth picking up, along with Rayman Legends; and you honestly can’t go wrong with $40 for a quality Call of Duty game!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.