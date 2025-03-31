7 Best Drop Locations In Fortnite: Chapter 6, Season 2

Fortnite: Chapter 6, Season 2 is packed with fresh drop locations that are just begging to be looted, and we’ve rounded up the best of them. If you’re looking to power up with shields, score some serious loot, or team up with an NPC to wreck your enemies, these spots have you covered. From the towering high grounds of Seaport City to the gold-filled veins at Shiny Shafts, there’s no shortage of opportunities to gear up and get ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who doesn’t love a good treasure hunt? Here are the best places to drop in Fortnite this season. Because why settle for basic when you can go legendary?

Demon’s Dojo

Tucked away at the top-right corner of the map, Demon’s Dojo offers some serious rewards for those brave enough to drop in. It’s not just about the loot here. Hire the Night Rose NPC to get some backup in your battle.

Whether you’re looking for weapons or shields, Demon’s Dojo has it all. Plus, you’ll find plenty of chests and crates to help you gear up quickly. It’s not just a dojo; it’s a loot dojo. The added bonus of an NPC ally means you’ve got some extra muscle on your side, perfect for taking on enemy squads.

Pumpin Pipes

Situated on the right side of the map, Pumpin Pipes is a fantastic drop zone for shield lovers. There’s a Slurp Truck waiting to fill you up on shields right off the bat, making this a great spot for players who want to jump into combat without worrying about their health bar.

Along with the shield boost, you’ll find a few cars around for a quick escape after looting. It’s a quick-hit location. Grab your loot, fill up, and head out! Because who doesn’t love a quick getaway?

Crime City

For those looking for a mix of combat and loot, Crime City is your go-to. It features the Big Dill NPC, who can sell you helpful items like Med-Mist Smoke Grenades — perfect for getting out of sticky situations.

But the real gem here is the bank vault, which houses some seriously good loot. If you’re looking to score rare weapons or just want to play the heist, Crime City is the place to be. Just watch out for enemy players looking to raid it, too!

Lonewolf Lair

The Lonewolf Lair is one of the best locations for high-tier loot, thanks to its large concentration of Go Bags. These little bags drop better gear than regular chests, making this a hotspot for players seeking powerful upgrades.

The Lair also has three rare chests and a vault, so you won’t be short on resources here. If you’re after ammo, healing items, or powerful weapons, the Lonewolf Lair has you covered. Just be ready for some competition, as this spot’s value doesn’t go unnoticed.

Seaport City

Seaport City is all about height advantage and lots of loot. The abundance of buildings in this area gives you plenty of places to loot and hide, with lots of opportunities for surprise engagements.

You’ll find great loot on the ground and in the many structures, but it’s the high ground that really gives Seaport City its edge. Set up on a rooftop, and you can control the flow of battle, picking off enemies with ease. If you love dominating the sky, this is the place to be. Looting the ground is cool, but looting from above? Even better.

Magic Mosses

For those who want a mix of good loot and the chance to buy useful items, Magic Mosses is a great first stop. With plenty of loot scattered around, you’re bound to leave with powerful weapons and items.

But the real kicker here is the Black Market, where you can buy even more gear to enhance your loadout. It’s also home to several Sprite Shrines, which provide additional opportunities for loot. If you like variety and options, Magic Mosses is your dream location for gathering gear and starting off strong.

Shiny Shafts

If gold’s your thing, Shiny Shafts is the place to be. This area is packed with Gold Veins, making it easy to collect gold bars to spend at the Black Market. Gold is a valuable resource in Fortnite, and this spot is one of the best for amassing it quickly.

Aside from that, Shiny Shafts also features plenty of regular loot, so you can stock up on weapons and supplies before heading into battle. Whether you’re after gold or just want solid gear, Shiny Shafts delivers. Dig for loot, mine for gold, and come out stacked.