Top 5 Fallout Projects You Need to Check Out

We here at ComicBook are huge fans of passionate fan projects. From mods, to cosplay, to basically any way to show off that ambitious love for some of the most beloved franchises out there – we are here for it! Chances are you’ve seen us cover some of the incredible Fallout fan projects out there and it seems the popularity of these total conversion mods has gone through the roof in recent months. Because of that, we wanted to compile a few of our favourites so you can have an easier time seeing which ones strike your fancy, and which ones you’d rather leave in the Wasteland.

Fallout 4: New Vegas

Fallout 4: New Vegas is an impassioned fan project that brings the best of New Vegas into the world of Fallout 4. It’s so impressive, in fact, that Bethesda themselves have given this team their seal of approval. While this team of dedicated fans continue to make progress until completion, we continue to sit here in stunned support.

According to this project’s official website:

“Fallout 4 New Vegas is an upcoming Fallout 4 expansion mod looking to recreate Fallout New Vegas in its entirety. You will be able to battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland once again all way to the neon drenched New Vegas Strip. Along the way, you’ll be reintroduced to a colorful cast of characters, factions, mutated creatures and much more in Fallout 4.



All of this is being painstakingly recreated in the Creation Engine 2.0 which powers Fallout 4 & The Skyrim Special Edition. With this newly added power provided by Bethesda’s Game Studios, latest in-house Engine the Mojave Wasteland will feel more alive than ever before. Such as the New Vegas Strip being opened up to allow you the player to experience the New Vegas Strip like never before.”

Fallout: Miami

There are so many amazing projects out there from passionate fans that we can’t help but to share the wealth with other ambitious fans! One of those projects takes Bethesda’s Wasteland to all new heights and we’ve got the full official trailer!

Fallout: Miami is incredible and the team has revealed the full official trailer for interested fans to coo over. It shows off just how far this project has come since its conception. But in one of the more recent updates from the team, they wanted to take a few steps back and share where exactly Wastelanders will be exploring:

“A lot of you have been wondering where exactly Fallout: Miami takes place and what the in-game map will include,” begins the team update. “We’re going to answer that question today. Here are the borders of the Fallout: Miami game world, a loving recreation of a lovely part of southern Miami Beach. In order to fit all of the interesting locations we have planned, we’ve taken a few creative liberties, but our map remains mostly accurate to the real world area we want to represent.”

You can check out more videos, screenshots, and concept art about this sunnier “rad” experience right here on the project’s official website while also learning more about their progress, the team behind this undertaking, and how to share your support!

Fallout: Cascadia

The latest fan-created project promises a more immersive experience than ever before. According to the Fallout: Cascadia’s official website, is “is planning to deliver nearly eighty square kilometers of land centered around Seattle proper. It will contain several large settlements such as the capital of the Republic of Cascadia, Cascade. Cascadia takes places hundreds of years after the previous Fallout games, in the year 2329. To capture this time period we are making use of texture artists and asset creators to show the slow progress of the wasteland to a post-post-apocalyptic society. But make no mistake, conflict and turmoil still grips this wasteland.”

The team aims to take the old system and breathe new life into it. “We are taking great pains here at the team to ensure that the shortcomings of Fallout 4 are addressed with Fallout Cascadia,” mentions the creative team as they look to improve upon the dialogue system and the lack of S.P.E.C.I.L checks within the latest entry into the franchise. According to the team themselves, they carefully picked apart the criticisms Fallout 4 received, and used that to full the corrections they implemented within Cascadia itself.

Since its a fan-made project, just like those of a similar vein, this will be entirely free for fans to enjoy when it becomes ready, “Fallout Cascadia is developed entirely by a volunteer force of many individuals, each with their own strengths and abilities. Some of our volunteers have never worked on a project this size before, some come from other large modding projects out there; Beyond Skyrim for example. Anyone is free to apply to a position in the team, as we are always looking for more creative and skilled developers. Fallout Cascadia will be forever free.”

This is a project worth paying attention to, an entirely new take on a title that had so much potential. To check out more about what the latest venture brings, as well as how to support the team themselves, check out their official website right here!

Fallout: New California

The prequel mod for Fallout: New Vegas that has been years in the making is officially ready to be enjoyed!

The mod art is locked, the bugs are near non-existent, and everything – for the most part – is ready to go. So then why are they waiting until October 23rd to release the full project? The dev team explained, “Because something is missing — and all the testing guys noticed — is side quests. Again, not the end of the world, but you hit this story with huge replete branches 16,000 lines of dialogue long you expect some little moments with characters off to the side of the big arcs, and there just aren’t any. Again, because there was no one to code it! I’d also like to take time to revise some plot holes and gaps in the open possibilities that appeared in testing.”

But, 60fps goodness is on the way, they promise! “So we will code that ourselves the hard way, and provide a lot more support in optimizing the engine side of things. Our art is just running up against the limits of what this old engine can do. We need source code. Or, we need to do tedious work to work around limitations on both low end systems and high end ones that can handle all the pretty stuff at 60fps.”

As the Titanic meme goes, “it’s been 84 years …” but it’s finally happening! It’s finally happening! Sorry, I’ve been following this project for a long time now and have covered every monumental step of the way.

In the meantime, the team has also shared even more videos, if you’re curious, so make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!

Fallout: New York

Fallout: New York has been some time in the making, but the team behind this impassioned fan project just updated interested fans as to what progress is looking like. And you know what? It looks gorgeous. For those that are familiar with the lore behind Bethesda’s hit RPG series, the Great War of 2077 left the world in shambles and we’ve heard of the utter destruction that New York City faced in the aftermath. Now, thanks to this mod, we can see that destruction up close and personal with the video above.

Fallout: New York does require Fallout 4 – which makes sense given that it is a total conversion mod – but doesn’t have a set release date at this time. There are a few files available for players, though it is still very much in-development stage at this time. Still, you can learn more about the mod itself right here over on Nexus Mods, as well as check out how you can help out this incredible fan project!

According to a Reddit post, for those that might be unaware, here’s more about the lore regarding New York according to Bethesda:

“New Ghoul City-after 200 years rebuilding, the suburbs of New York are revitalized. Then, they were attacked. Deep beneath Manhattan was a Vault designed to test willingness to accept computer overlords. When the project went south, the Computer Overseer ghoulified it’s charges, and planted mind control devices in them, and has decided to do the same to everyone on Earth. 20 years of a brutal, bloody siege follow, as humanity fights a losing battle to prevent invasion from the fortified ruins of Manhattan, and it won’t stop until the Computer Overseer is destroyed.”

