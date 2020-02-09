Gaming

Here Are the Best Gaming Figures From Wonder Festival 2020

This weekend, Winter Wonder Festival 2020 unveiled a number of amazing products that should be of […]

By

This weekend, Winter Wonder Festival 2020 unveiled a number of amazing products that should be of particular interest to gamers. The festival always showcases a number of cool toys and statues that could potentially break the bank, and this year was certainly no exception! Companies such as Good Smile and Kotobukiya had interesting things to share, from franchises such as Death Stranding, Okami, Pokemon, Mega Man and more. Curious fans will likely have to go the import route if they’re interested in purchasing the majority of these products, but some should already up for pre-order from sites that specialize in imports!

What did you think of the show? Is there a figure that you’re dying to own? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see some of the coolest gaming figures revealed at Wonder Festival 2020!

Mega Man (or Rock Man) in his Forth Armor from Mega Man X4

Red, the protagonist from Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue alongside Charmander

An eclectric mix of electric types!

Amaterasu is looking adorable!

The Luminary from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Fortnite joins the Nendoroid lineup with a Skull Trooper and an upcoming Beef Boss!

Yennefer should look good with the previously released Geralt!

Nendoroids were big this year! Here’s one from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

In addition to Nendoroids, Good Smile announced new Splatoon Figmas

Death Stranding’s Cliff is also getting the Figma treatment

Kojima Productions had a lot of other Death Stranding to showcase, too!

Sekiro, Armored Core, and more!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts