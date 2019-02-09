This ‘League of Legends’ Jinx Cosplay Is FIERCE

We love cosplay here, how could we not? It’s an amazing way for fans to show their love and admiration for the games that impact us the most. In this case, it’s the massively popular MOBA League of Legends and to celebrate the community’s creativity, we wanted to show our appreciation for one of the arguably more popular champions for cosplayers to choose: Jinx.

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Oh_Pauline’ and her portfolio speaks volumes of her talent. If you love cosplay, she’s definitely one to watch out for.

For those that might not be aware of the “Loose Cannon,” Riot Games describes this champion as a “manic and impulsive criminal from Zaun, Jinx lives to wreak havoc without care for the consequences. With an arsenal of deadly weapons, she unleashes the loudest blasts and brightest explosions to leave a trail of mayhem and panic in her wake. Jinx despises boredom, and gleefully brings her own chaotic brand of pandemonium wherever she goes.”

One thing is for sure, this cosplayer absolutely nailed that trademark Jinx smirk.

