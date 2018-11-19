Celebrating The Best Mickey Mouse Games

It’s really a shock that Mickey Mouse celebrates his 90th anniversary today. I mean, he barely looks a day over 50. But there’s no question the Disney star has been featured in a number of memorable films and shorts over the years.

For that matter, he’s also made an impact in video games, whether you look at his classic platforming adventures or his presence in Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts, which will continue early next year with the long-awaited third chapter in the series.

So what games stand out for us when it comes to Mickey at his best? There are a select few that are worth pointing out — and, no, not just Kingdom Hearts. (It’s in there, tho.) Let’s follow the mouse alongside his greatest journeys!

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse (1990)

Some may argue that Disney’s Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse was the hero’s standout 16-bit adventure. To a sense, that game is great — and, also, on this list. But if we’re going to talk about a game that captures his essence just about perfectly, Castle of Illusion comes to mind. In this adventure, he journeys through a perilous series of worlds, bouncing off enemies and collecting gems in the hopes of rescuing his beloved Minnine.

With enjoyable gameplay and a solid presentation, Castle of Illusion remains a classic. And for that matter, the remake that came out a few years ago from Sega’s camp is worth its weight in gold as well. And you can play it on Xbox One!

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck (1992)

Another Illusion game from Sega? Yep, but this one is fundamentally different from what Castle offered. In fact, World is essentially three games in one. The first features Mickey as he ventures through a series of stages, while the second lets you control his buddy Donald Duck through his own separate journey. But then you have the third, a fantastic co-op affair where two players have to work together as they make their way through a wondrous world.

With memorable music, visuals that pop off the screen and gameplay that’s different from Castle but still a cinch to adapt to, this World is well worth exploring.

The Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse (1992)

Surprise! We did include this SNES favorite after all. Though some players prefer Sega’s antics with the mouse, Capcom did a good job bringing him to Nintendo’s console, complete with a plethora of outfits that give Mickey a variety of powers. That’s the true standout element here, being able to change your wardrobe, from magician to firefighter to mountain climber. They’re all quite useful, and make the game deeper than the usual platforming journey.

The game did so well that Capcom brought it to the Game Boy Advance later on, as well as introducing its sequel, The Great Circus Mystery. There was also a third game, Magical Quest 3, that introduced Donald Duck into the fold; but by that point, Capcom had moved on from SNES distribution and passed on a U.S. release. Shame — we would’ve liked to have seen more of this series. At least the first two games are joyous.

Mickey Mania: The Timeless Adventures of Mickey Mouse (1994)

Sony Imagesoft’s take on the mouse is pretty much amazing, featuring some incredible visual effects this side of Donkey Kong Country, as well as a structure that pays loving tribute to some of Mickey’s greatest cartoons, including the timeless Steamboat Willie, where he originally got his start; as well as The Mad Doctor, where you make your way through a danger-filled haunted house.

This game is still excellent to this day, thanks to exciting gameplay (the stage where you dodge a series of saws through a fast-moving cart area is wildly good) and visuals that continue to set the standard. Don’t let this gem pass you by if you get a chance to pick it up cheap.

Kingdom Hearts (2002)

Yep, Square Enix started an amazing legacy with this 2002 debut adventure, which many fans consider to be the best around — despite the number of sequels and spin-offs we’ve seen. It introduces Disney characters, including Mickey, in such a fascinating way, while at the same time bringing about a story that players of all ages can enjoy. On top of that, the Disney worlds the series introduced over the years have been equally inventive, including everything from Hercules to Chicken Little to Tron. And Kingdom Hearts III will introduce even more, like Toy Story and Monsters Inc.

This series has seen tremendous traction over the years; and 2019 will be a very good year for it. But the question is where we go from here. Hopefully there are more stories in the Kingdom Hearts realm to come.

Epic Mickey (2010)

While the sequel, featuring an homage to Oswald the Rabbit — Walt Disney’s original creation — left something to be desired, there was something really neat about what Epic Mickey was trying to do. It stood apart from other Mickey-licensed games, creating a fantasy world unlike any other before it. You can thank legendary game producer Warren Spector for that, along with his former team at Junction Point.

The game does rely a bit much on motion controls, but there’s no question that Spector’s world is well worth exploration, and very well designed to boot. And the story has some interesting twists we normally don’t see in Disney fare. So, yeah, the game is definitely worth tracking down, even if that means getting the Wii (or Wii U) again.

What are your favorite Disney games?