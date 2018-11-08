‘Call of Duty’ and ‘GTA V’ Still Can’t Beat the Best-Selling Game of All Time

There have been many incredible games through the years, all offering varying degrees of enjoyment for gamers to lose themselves in. Despite the Call of Duty’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto’ titles being so popular, neither gaming giants could overthrow the true King: Tetris.

In a recent post on Reddit, a graph depicts the 50 best-selling video games of all time with Tetris, Minecraft, and Grand Theft Auto V at the top of the leaderboard. Super Smash Bros. can also see toward that top spot, with Overwatch quickly closing in.

There were a few years where Call of Duty reigned supreme for awhile, but it’s hard to top the game that arguably kickstarted the gaming community. The Tetris experience has been altered, changed, and morphed through the years, but the classic still remains that – a classic.

Obviously this chart is a little outdated since there is no Spider-Man or Red Dead Redemption 2 noted, both titles smashed through records come launch day and continues to do so even now.

Other unsurprising high ranking games includes The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Diablo III, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and more. Naturally Pokemon is on there as well, which should surprise no one.

A few Redditors commented that it was odd to not see Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) on the list, especially when looking at its incredible active-player count. It is also important to note that this data does not represent free-to-play games, but does include expansion purposes. Another aspect of this of note is that Wii Sports came with the Wii system, and this chart maps out titles that were included with console purchase as well.

Where you surprised to see Tetris at the top? What games were you expecting to see make the list that didn’t? Or didn’t rank as high as you thought they would? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think the best-selling game of all time should be!