10 Video Games Releasing in March 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

Believe it or not, March 2025 has already arrived, and it’s bringing with it a new list of exciting video games to look forward to. While Monster Hunter Wilds sent February out with a bang, this month has plenty of new releases ready to keep your gaming streak rolling. Despite a few of this month’s most anticipated titles getting delayed, March 2025 is still packed full of games coming to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. From a new Assassin’s Creed to the newest competitor for The Sims, this month has something for every gamer to look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you’ll find a roundup of some of the biggest games coming out in March this year. There are a ton of games slated to release this month, so we can’t cover everything, but these are likely to be some of the most exciting, highly-anticipated releases headed our way this month.

Two Point Museum

Play video

Two Point Museum is a business simulator where you take on the role of museum curator. Manage exhibits, oversee your staff, and balance keeping the guests happy with keeping them off the artifacts. The latest installment in the tycoon series from Two Point follows up beloved sims Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus. For gamers looking to put on their tycoon hats and brush off some dinosaur bones, Two Point Museum is a March game you’ll want to look out for.

Release Date: March 4th via PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

Split Fiction

Play video

Split Fiction is the latest co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios, who brought us It Takes Two. This highly anticipated game once again offers an experience where co-op isn’t an afterthought, it’s an essential gameplay mechanic. In this split-screen adventure, players step into the shoes of writers Mio and Zoe. They wind up trapped inside their own stories, which juggle the genres of sci-fi and fantasy, and it’s up to gamers to figure out a way to break free. And yes, Friend’s Pass returns with Split Fiction, letting players invite a friend to join them for free via remote splitscreen play.

Release Date: March 6th via PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

WWE 2K25

Play video

WWE 2K25 is the latest installment in the popular pro-wrestling game series. The 2025 entry brings fans a brand-new roster featuring big names like The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and more. Players will be able to take on the role of their favorite pro wrestler in head-to-head match ups, and there’s already talk of DLC on the way to expand the game even more. Players who buy the advanced Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition will be able to get in on the action a week early, but for everyone else, this new game comes out mid-March.

Release Date: March 14th via PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

33 Immortals

Play video

33 Immortals is an upcoming co-op action-roguelike game where players portray a damned soul rebelling against the wrath of God. As the name suggests, teams will be comprised of 33 characters in a tactical roguelike experience, leaving only the strongest survivors for the final boss battles. It will be a day-one Xbox Game Pass title when it launches into Early Access this month.

Release Date: Early Access starting March 18th via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Play video

This highly-anticipated remaster brings Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Nintendo Switch. With enhanced graphics, new characters, and a brand-new chapter, this isn’t just a chance to revisit the original game but an expansion that builds upon it. For those coming to it for the first time, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an open-world action RPG where players try to survive on an alien planet.

Release Date: March 20th via Nintendo Switch

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Play video

This latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed series takes players to Feudal Japan for an epic action-adventure story. You will switch between two different playstyles as a lethal Assassin and a legendary Samurai, offering variety as you play through the story’s unpredictable environment. After being delayed a few times, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will finally arrive on March 20th.

Release Date: March 20th via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Play video

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls lets fans relive the anime’s main story from the very beginning, playing as Ichigo or any number of Bleach characters. The game features fast-paced combat using unique sword abilities and powerful single-strike spells. Along the way, Secret Story mode will give greater insight into various characters from the series, showing more about what shaped them into who they are.

Release Date: March 20th via PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5

Killing Floor 3

Play video

Horror fans, get ready for the third installment in the Killing Floor series. Killing Floor 3 brings gamers back to the co-op horror FPS, taking on the role of a Nightfall specialist working with their teammates to beat back the onslaught of Zeds. Players will unlock new skills and tech as they go, fighting in a team of 6 or in single-player mode. Those bosses will be tougher thanks to retuned AI, ensuring you’ll need strategy to take them down.

Release Date: March 25th via PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

Atomfall

Play video

Atomfall is a survival-action game that’s inspired by real events. Set in an alternate history about five years following the Windscale nuclear disaster, the game challenges players to scavenge, craft, trade, fight, and charm their way to survival. You’ll navigate the British countryside quarantine zone, coming across bizarre characters, rogue government agencies, cults, and more. As you go, you’ll also uncover the mystery of the quarantine zone and what really happened at Windscale. Atomfall is a day-one Xbox Game Pass title that will have a multiplatform simultaneous launch.

Release Date: March 27th via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5

inZOI

Play video

inZOI is an upcoming life sim that’s poised to give The Sims a run for its money. This hyper-realistic sim lets players design their zoi avatar and explore a beautifully rendered world. It brings in what you’d expect in a quality in-depth life sim, with relationship interactions, world exploration, plenty of outfits and character creation options, and more. The game will be launching in Early Access, with a development roadmap on the way.

Release Date: Early Access starting March 28th via Steam

10 Honorable Mentions

Didn’t see your favorite on the list? Here are a few more games to keep an eye out for this March.