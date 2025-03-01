Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Reveals Details On Its New Story

March is an exciting month for Xenoblade fans, as it marks the release of Xenoblode Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. This installment in the popular franchise was originally released for the Wii U back in 2015. At long last, Nintendo is bringing Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Nintendo Switch, but that’s not all. The Definitive Edition will add new characters and a new chapter to the story, giving returning fans something to look forward to above and beyond a nostalgia-fueled replay.

While Xenoblade itself is a popular franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles X has a mixed legacy. The game’s reviews are generally favorable, but it suffers a bit from being early to the open world model. Fans were expecting this game to follow in the footsteps of previous Xenoblade titles, so the more open-ended gameplay was a bit confusing to some. Despite some gamers viewing it as an “identity crisis” for the series, many gamers are eagerly awaiting the new Nintendo Switch release of Xenoblade Chronicles X.

With the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition release date less than a month away, the Japanese website for Xenoblade X: Definitive Edition dropped some details on the new story additions. YouTuber Files from the Zohar translated these details, giving English-language fans a breakdown of what’s coming with the new additions to the original game’s storyline.

The new story isn’t all that will be fresh for returning players. The Definitive edition adds two new playable characters to Xenoblade Chronicles X, as well as a number of new features designed to streamline gameplay. In addition to the new content, Xenoblade Chronicles X has been visually enhanced for its Nintendo Switch release. The Definitive Edition will also support online multiplayer play.

What We Know About the New Chapter in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

As shared by the Japanese Xenoblade website and translated by Files from the Zohar, the new chapter will fall at the end of the original story. It won’t be a separate menu or gameplay mode, but flow right on from the original ending of Xenoblade Chronicles X. As a note, because this chapter follows the original story, there will be some mild spoilers here, so be cautious if you haven’t finished the original game.

The new story finds Mira struggling with mysterious disappearances. A strange void has appeared, swallowing everything in its path and bringing a new enemy with it. The protagonists will need to face off against these Ghosts to protect humanity. Thankfully, they are joined in the fight by an unexpected ally.

The enhanced visuals in Xenoblade Chronicles X on Nintendo Switch

This new chapter will add more battles and storyline to Xenoblade Chronicles X, giving players more to do once the main story ends. As of now, Nintendo hasn’t revealed exactly how much gameplay time the new chapter is expected to add, but it does sound like more than just an afterthought.

Fans will be able to experience the original story and this brand-new chapter when Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition comes out on Nintendo Switch on March 20th. It will have a physical and digital release, priced at $59.99. No special editions or collector’s editions for the Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X have been announced. There are, however, some preorder bonuses that gamers can take advantage of.

Will you be picking up Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition when it comes out for Nintendo Switch?