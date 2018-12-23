Bethesda Is Giving Away Custom ‘Fallout 76,’ ‘Wolfenstein’ Consoles

Bethesda is celebrating the holidays by giving away custom Fallout 76 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus consoles, but the sweepstakes ends soon.

Giving the consoles away as part of its 12 Days of Bethesda event, the game creator brought attention to its Fallout 76 Xbox One X sweepstakes on Twitter by sharing an image of the console and the controller that are both modeled after the Tricentennial version of the new game. The reveal of the Xbox One X giveaway followed another tweet from Saturday that showed off a custom Nintendo Switch that featured a Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus design with entries still being accepted for both sweepstakes.

Today’s #12DaysofBethesda giveaway is perfect for when you can’t find that elusive “F**k Nazis” holiday card. Follow @wolfenstein & RT this tweet and you could win this custom #Wolfenstein2 Switch! Rules are here: //t.co/PqTL39qlkT pic.twitter.com/u9g85mR6Hq — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 22, 2018

On the second-to-last day of #12DaysofBethesda, take a break from the holidays and celebrate the tricentennial instead. Follow @Fallout & RT this tweet for the chance to own this custom #Fallout76 Tricentennial Xbox One X! Rules are here: //t.co/tEH3oDFELO pic.twitter.com/kuOREeZdoB — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 23, 2018

All people have to do to gain entry to the sweepstakes is follow the instructions listed in each tweet, but there’s only a short time to do so before the contest ends. The 12 Days of Bethesda promotion began over a week ago with all the sweepstakes scheduled to close on December 24th at 12:59 p.m. ET (note that that’s not the end of the day on December 24th) so those hoping to win will have to enter before that time.

Consoles weren’t the only prizes being offered by Bethesda during the event, but they do appear to be the highest-ticketed items out of what’s been revealed. Games and other collectible items were shown off throughout the 12 days of the promotion with some Rage 2 gear found among the prizes. The tweet below revealed some custom Rage 2 controllers for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the sweepstakes for that prize also still accepting entries until the Monday end date.

For today’s #12DaysofBethesda let the holiday RAGE flow through you. #RAGE2, to be exact. Follow @RAGEgame & RT this tweet and you may receive one of these insane RAGE 2 custom controllers! Rules are here: //t.co/bupY1XC1ds pic.twitter.com/bvbWx0xWRA — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 16, 2018

Bethesda’s Twitter account houses all the tweets revealing what players can win through the sweepstakes, so check there to see what else is being offered during the 12 Days of Bethesda.