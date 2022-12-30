Bethesda Makes One of Its Best Games Free

One of Bethesda's best games, or at least one of its highest-rated modern games, is free to download for a limited time, courtesy of Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming service. Unfortunately, while there are no strings attached to the offer, because it's through Prime Gaming it means only PC codes are being offered. While the game is available on console, there are no console codes being given out. As for the game itself, it's Dishonored 2 from Arkane Studios.

Released in 2016 via Arkane Studios and Bethesda, as a sequel to 2012's Dishonored, Dishonored 2 boasts an 88 on Metacritic, and is widely considered one of the best games of its year. Further, it's also widely considered to have on the greatest levels in video games, The Clockwork Mansion.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out its official launch trailer:

"Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide," reads anWill you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions."

Dishonored 2 (GOG) is free on Prime Gaming https://t.co/RXx27AE6fQ pic.twitter.com/bSJLf4YZJJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 27, 2022

The game's official description continues, diving deeper into the game's story: "Dishonored 2 is set 15 years after the Lord Regent has been vanquished and the dreaded Rat Plague has passed into history. An otherworldly usurper has seized Empress Emily Kaldwin's throne, leaving the fate of the Isles hanging in the balance. As Emily or Corvo, travel beyond the legendary streets of Dunwall to Karnaca, the once-dazzling coastal city that holds the keys to restoring Emily to power. Armed with the Mark of the Outsider and powerful new abilities, track down your enemies and take back what's rightfully yours."

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including not just the latest news and deals, but the latest rumors, the latest leaks, and the latest speculation -- click here.