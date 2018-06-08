Bethesda Teases “More Than One Surprise Left” for E3

Bethesda may have already revealed Fallout 76 and Rage 2 in the build-up to E3 2018, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a few more surprises left in its bag.

According to Pete Hines — Vice President, head of marketing, and spokesperson for Bethesda — the company still has “more than one surprise left.”

News comes way of Twitter, where Hines interacted with multiple curious users trying to figure out what Bethesda has cooking for its presser on Sunday.

definitely, more than one — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) June 6, 2018

I’m trying to read into this for clues which are probably not there — Dan Bull 🍐 (@itsDanBull) June 6, 2018

they’re not, but when it’s all said and done I think we’ll manage to offer lots of surprises you’ll enjoy. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) June 6, 2018

While Rage 2 and Fallout 76 would have been E3 worthy reveals, the latter especially, Bethesda opted to reveal them early, which begs the question: what bigger announcements does it have in the chamber?

The most common answer to that question is Starfield, the long-rumored, and sometimes teased, Sci-fi role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios, also known as the company’s internal team responsible for the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series.

A less common theory is a new entry in The Elder Scrolls series, though Bethesda have distanced itself from such a game, saying that a new Elder Scrolls title is stay quite a ways off, which makes sense given The Elder Scrolls Online is still going very strong.

A slam-dunk prediction is DLC for Prey, which released last spring. Bethesda has been teasing something Prey-related for quite some time now. Whether it will be DLC or a stand-alone game akin to Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (which is from the same studio) remains to be seen. But it seems almost definite Prey will be at the show, and will account for at least one of these reveals.

There’s also rumblings of DOOM 2 from iD Software, who successfully revived the series back in 2015 with DOOM, though with its hands in the development of Rage 2, this seems a little less likely.

As the saying goes, all we can do is wait. Luckily, we don’t have to wait very long, with Bethesda’s press conference scheduled for Sunday.

