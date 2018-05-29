Bethesda Teases Imminent Fallout Announcement, Twitch Stream Is Live

Bethesda is up to something, and it’s definitely Fallout related. The Bethesda account tweeted out a “Please Stand By” teaser tweet recently, and very soon after that tweet made its rounds on the internet, Bethesda went live on Twitch. We have no idea what’s happening, but you can check out the Twitch stream above. Here’s the original tweet from Bethesda:

At the moment, no one has any idea what’s happening. It looks as though Bethesda is announcing something today, which strikes us as odd considering E3 is still a couple of weeks away. Still, it’s very possible that Bethesda wants to reveal a new project here, and then cut straight to new gameplay footage and details during E3. Otherwise, if this is a smaller project or a remaster, Bethesda may not want to take time out of its E3 event to focus on that, and this Twitch stream could be its method of revealing the project in a more cost-effective and time-effective fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what is everyone expecting? There have been no leaks whatsoever, but everyone seems to think that this is going to be a Fallout remaster of some kind. Personally, I’m hoping for Fallout 3 on the Nintendo Switch. Others are still hoping for Fallout 4 to come to the Nintendo Switch. Since Bethesda is hard at work on a new game (multiple new games, actually), a remaster of an older Fallout game seems more likely, and the Nintendo Switch seems like the perfect place for that to happen.

While Fallout 3 seems like the most obvious candidate to me, many are hoping for a Fallout: New Vegas remaster for the Nintendo Switch, or perhaps a New Vegas Special Edition for the Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Skyrim Special Edition has sold tremendously well across all platforms, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Bethesda was looking to capitalize on that nostalgic demand in the Fallout realm.

What do you think is about to happen, and what do you want from Bethesda the most? Would Fallout 3 on the Nintendo Switch (or modern platforms) be a dream come true, or would you rather Bethesda just reveal its next mainline title? Make sure you keep an eye on that Twitch chat, because something is coming soon. Stay tuned!