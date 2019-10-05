Bethesda Confirms Fallout Legacy Collection With a Limited Release

Bethesda’s Fallout Legacy Collection which leaked earlier in the week thanks to a premature Amazon listing is real, but it’s not releasing worldwide according to Bethesda’s current plans. This collection comes with six different Fallout games, several of them the versions with all the extra expansions included, and costs less than what you’d pay for a new AAA game. Unless you’re in the UK or Germany or you want to have one shipped to you from outside those areas though, you won’t be playing it.

The Fallout Legacy Collection was first spotted a few days ago thanks to an Amazon Germany listing that showed the bundle would be out on October 25th. Bethesda has confirmed that the date is correct and so are all the details about what would be included in it.

The tweet from the Bethesda UK account which announced those details said the collection would include Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 GOTY, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 4 GOTY. It appears it’ll only be releasing for the PC which makes sense seeing how the first of the games listed in the collection never left that platform to come to consoles.

‘Please stand by’ for pre-order in the UK! A collection of #Fallout titles for PC featuring Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 GOTY, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 4 GOTY. This product will be released on 25th of October in Germany and the UK. pic.twitter.com/O4x28FLAhs — Bethesda UK (@Bethesda_UK) October 4, 2019

This tweet also said that the product would be released on that October date for only those in Germany and in the UK. Naturally, the questions that followed that then were those that wondered whether it’d see a release outside of those areas. Things could always change in the future, but for the time being, it looks like this collection will only be releasing in those two areas.

Fallout Legacy will release in UK and Germany only. — Bethesda UK (@Bethesda_UK) October 4, 2019

Amazon’s listing for the product priced it at €39.99 which is quite the deal for any kind of collection that includes six different games, let alone one that has the complete editions. These games are ones that many Fallout fans have already beaten several times over and the older ones probably won’t appear to newcomers as much, but it’s an impressive collection for the longtime players.

The Fallout Legacy Collection will release on October 25th on the PC for those in Germany and the UK.