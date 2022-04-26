Bethesda Adds Free Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein Games to Steam

✖

With Bethesda preparing to shut down its launcher application this week, the company's games are making their way over to Steam so that people can continue playing them there. Some of those games have just now popped up on Steam in different listings which means that Steam users have a couple of free games to download if they want to try out some retro Bethesda projects. These include Elder Scrolls games and one Wolfenstein experience, too, which showcase some of the earlier entries in those series.

For those interested, don't expect to be downloading Skyrim or Oblivion or Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. These games added to Steam this week include The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard. Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls: Arena was released in 1994 to give you an idea of how old these games are. Arena, Daggerfall, and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory were already free previously from Bethesda, but this is the first time they've been on Steam free or otherwise and may attract some new eyes who didn't realize they were free before. If nothing else, you can claim them to round out your Wolfenstein and Elder Scrolls collections and get back to them later.

The list of new Bethesda games available on Steam can be found below with links to where they can be downloaded as well as pricing info where applicable:

Retro Bethesda Games Now on Steam

These older games being added to Steam in this manner is just one effect of the jump from the Bethesda launcher to Steam. Bethesda's newer games are migrating there as well including The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76. For the latter, people are being asked to start the process of moving their accounts over sooner rather than later with players offered some in-game rewards if they choose to do so before a set date.

The opportunity to migrate accounts begins on April 27th with Bethesda's launcher fully shutting down on May 11th.