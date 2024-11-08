Bethesda Games Now Free in Major Giveaway

Not one, but two free Bethesda games are currently free in a major giveaway. Most know Bethesda as the makers of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and most recently the makers of Starfield. However, this is just the output of Bethesda Game Studios. Bethesda owns more studios beyond this that make some of the industry’s best games.

One of these games is Dishonored 2, which came out back in 2016 via Arkane Studios. A sequel to 2012’s Dishonored, and the predecessor to 2017’s Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dishonored 2 released to an 88 on Metacritic and was lauded as one of the best games of its year.

Right now, the game is free for the month of November via Prime Gaming. This means anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can download, play, and keep the game free of charge. Unfortunately, while the game is available on consoles, this offer is limited to PC codes, which are provided by GOG.

The other free Bethesda game comes the way of Tango Gameworks, best known for The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush. However, in addition to these two games the Japanese studio — which is no longer owned by Bethesda, but was at the time — released Ghostwire: Tokyo in 2022. Upon release, it didn’t garner the same praise Dishonored 2 did, but it did land at an 82 on Metacritic, which is a very solid score.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is not free via Prime Gaming, but free via PS Plus for the month of November. This means anyone on PS5 with a subscription to PS Plus, regardless of the tier, can download it for free.

Those that decide to check out Dishonored 2 via Prime Gaming will be able to retain the game beyond the membership. However, Ghostwire Tokyo requires an active PS Plus subscription. If your PS Plus subscription lapses, you lose access to it until you subscribe back up.

About: “Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character’s unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game’s hand-crafted missions.

About: “Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Dishonored 2 will take all that check it out about 12 hours to mainline, with side content taking the hour count to about 23 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 50 hours. This gap is partially because at the start of the game players can choose two different characters to play as, with the story unfolding differently depending on who you choose.

As for Ghostwire: Tokyo, it is a similar length. To mainline it takes about 11 hours. To experience the side content in addition the main story requires about double this. Meanwhile, a completionist will need about 40 hours with the game.