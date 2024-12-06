One of the Best Bethesda Games Is Now Available for Free

A classic Bethesda game is now available to download and keep for free. However, those interested only have until January 8. The free game in question hails from 1997, a legendary year in gaming history. In 1997 the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Gran Turismo, Fallout. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Diablo, Star Fox 64, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, Tomb Raider II, Dungeon Keeper, The Curse of Monkey Island, Colony Wars, Tekken 3, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, and much more released.

What also released in 1997 was one of the all-time great first-person shooters. Back on December 9, specifically, right before the end of the year, one of the “best video games ever made,” Quake II, was released by id Software and Activision. Since release, the former has been acquired by Bethesda, who now owns the IP. And they’ve made the game free.

The game has been specifically made free via Prime Gaming, which is to say free to Amazon Prime subscribers. Unfortunately, for those on console, this means free codes are limited to PC (via GOG), which is always the case with Prime Gaming. Once claimed though the game is free to keep, regardless if whether or not an active Amazon Prime subscription is maintained.

The version of Quake II that has been made free is not the vanilla version released all the way back in 1997, but the “enhanced” version of the game released last year, in 2023, via Nightdive Studios.

“Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake II, now with up to 4K and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, improved enemy animations and gore, improved and restored AI behaviors, enhanced cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, heavy rock soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, and more,” reads an official description of the game.

The game’s official description continues: “Mankind is at war with the Strogg, a hostile alien race that attacked Earth. In response, humanity launched a strike on the Strogg homeworld…it failed, but you survived. Outnumbered and outgunned, fight your way through fortified military installations and shut down the enemy’s war machine. Only then will the fate of humanity be known.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this offer and check out Quake II now that it is free to download on PC via Prime Gaming should expect a game that is about eight to ten hours long. Of course, this does not factor in the multiplayer offering, only the campaign.

