Marvel Rivals Season 2 Battle Pass Skins Revealed (Plus One for Free)

The countdown to Season 2 in Marvel Rivals has begun. Yesterday’s official trailer confirmed the arrival of Emma Frost as a playable Vanguard and Ultron himself as the Season 2 villain. But that’s just the start of new content arriving when Season 2 hits Marvel Rivals on April 11th. The trailer gave us a quick look at some new skins coming this season, and now, NetEase has revealed the full lineup of 10 new Battle Skins headed to Marvel Rivals for its second season. Along with the Season 2 Battle Pass lineup, we’re also getting a new, free skin for Scarlet Witch.

The Season 2 Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals will be called Flower of Krakoa. This lines up nicely with Season 2’s setting, which features the Hellfire Gala on the mutant island of Krakoa. The X-Men aren’t the only ones getting new skins for this Battle Pass, however, and gamers can get a good look at the full lineup in the new trailer below.

In case that goes by a bit too quickly for you, here’s the full list of new skins that will be featured in the Season 2 Battle Pass for Marvel Rivals:

Iron Fist

Magik

Black Widow

Luna Snow

Spider-Man

Cloak & Dagger

Captain America

Burce Banner

The Thing

Psylocke

Squirrel Girl

The price for the Season 2 Battle Pass hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it will likely be similar to what we saw for Season 1. So, the Luxury Battle Pass should cost around 990 Lattice, roughly $9.99 USD.

In addition to the new Battle Pass Skins showcased in the trailer, we also know of a few more skins that will be coming to Marvel Rivals when the season starts on April 11th. This includes the free Scarlet Witch skin, as well as new looks for Emma Frost and Star Lord.

Two new skins arrive in Marvel Rivals alongside the Battle Pass

The Emma Frost skin is called X-Revolution, while the new Star-Lord skin is called King of Spartax. Both will arrive in the costume shop to purchase starting on April 11th with the launch of Season 2.

How to Get the Free Scarlet Witch Skin in Marvel Rivals Season 2

For Scarlet Witch fans, Season 2 could be big news. Wanda is listed among the characters getting buffed in this update’s Balance Patch, and we’re also getting a chance at a free Scarlet Witch skin. The new Chaos Gown costume for Scarlet Witch is fairly similar to previously released skins, but it will be available for free, alongside a Scarlet Witch nameplate.

🌀 Play matches to earn the Scarlet Witch’s Chaos Gown costume and nameplate for free on April 11! 🌀



In addition to her new costume, Scarlet Witch also brings her new Team-Up ability, "Arcane Order", in Season 2. She teams up with Doctor Strange, fusing his arcane mastery with… pic.twitter.com/VS8DzOWk1b — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) April 3, 2025

To get the free Scarlet Witch costume, players just need to log in and play Marvel Rivals. Completing 3 matches will unlock the Scarlet Witch nameplate, and completing a total of 9 matches will get you the free Scarlet Witch costume.

If we know Marvel Rivals, this is likely just the start of new skins dropping for Season 2. Free and paid skins tend to roll out on a fairly regular basis, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more mutant mayhem and alternative costumes as Season 2 begins in the superhero shooter.

