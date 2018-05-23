Bethesda Offering Limited Edition Wolfenstein II Nintendo Switch Game Covers

Bethesda is making a pretty big deal out of its forthcoming Nintendo Switch version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which arrives next month. And for good reason — based on our previous hands-on with the game it’s building up to something spectacular.

But today we’ve learned that the publisher is going the extra mile with the game, going as far as to offer alternative covers that fans can use with it. And they won’t even need to purchase the game to pick these up.

The publisher has teamed up with GameStop to offer a limited edition set of game sleeves that can be used in place of the original artwork for the Wolfenstein II Switch game. All fans need to do is stop by their local store on June 29 and pick them up. That’s it. Again, a purchase isn’t even necessary.

The default artwork, which can be seen below, features B.J. Blazkowicz and company standing together against a horde of the Nazi regime.. As you can see, this red cover is pretty cool in itself, even though there isn’t anything on the back side.

Now let’s take a look at the alternate covers which look amazing and can be seen below. One features Blazkowicz taking cover while firing down at enemies in the street; another has him engaging in a heated firefight against a multitude of soldiers while avoiding debris that’s within inches of hitting him; and the third one has Blazkowicz hiding out underneath a car while he’s being stalked by enemies. (Fortunately for him, he’s got an axe capable of chopping them in half.)

In its blog post, Bethesda talked about these sweet-looking covers. “We also created a few other alternate box art options that are available for download. The artwork features BJ Blazkowicz in different combat scenarios, so whether you prefer gun-blazing mayhem or stealth takedowns, you’ll be able to print your favorite to reflect your preferred playstyle.”

If you prefer, you can download and print these out just in case you can’t make it to your local GameStop. It’s nice to have options, right?

Whichever cover you choose you’ll be more than ready for the bad-assness that Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will have to offer when it drops on June 29 for Nintendo Switch. If you can’t wait that long, the game is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.