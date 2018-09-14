Bethesda and Nintendo Have Discussed ‘Super Smash Bros.’

We’ve talked about how pleased Bethesda has been with Nintendo in the past, but now their relationship is on another level — because Smash Bros. was brought up.

Bethesda’s Pete Hines recently sat down with Metro UK to talk about the company’s relationship with Nintendo, and, yes, brought up a little Smash for good measure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the interviewer talked about how well the publisher was getting along with the big “N”, Hines explained, “We’ve always gotten on well with Nintendo, it’s just a question of do the games that we make… technically are they a fit for the platforms that they’re making? In the past the simple answer has been no. Like, Skyrim did not run on anything that Nintendo was making. Could we have changed a bunch of stuff to make it work? Maybe. But that’s not our approach.

“But in the case of the Switch the game as we made it, does it run on this? Yeah, it does! It runs well. And so Skyrim, Wolf, Doom 2016, Doom Eternal, Shelter, Legends – all of those things are things we’ve said, ‘Look, this either can or will run well on a Switch’. And we continue to look at every game that we make, because we want as many people to play it as possible. I have my Switch with me here in Germany, I think it’s great to be able to take games you love with you.”

He also gave a shout out to the team at Panic Button, who previously worked on Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for the Switch, and are hard at work on a port of Doom Eternal. “They’re awesome,” Hines proclaimed.

But the interviewer was curious as to why every developer wasn’t asking Panic Button to make Switch ports for them. Hines noted, “It’s just… it’s not that we don’t pay attention to what’s going on in the industry but we tend not to be the chasers. We would rather deal with things our own way, whether it’s VR or Switch or whatever and say, ‘Look, this makes sense for us and who we are and the kind of games we make and the audience we’re trying to reach’. And somebody else might look at that exact same situation and say, ‘I see why it makes sense for them but it doesn’t for us… for whatever reason’.”

And when asked if Bethesda had a chance to speak with Nintendo about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Hines simply stated, “Oh, yeah.” We’re not sure exactly what that’s hinting at, but, man, wouldn’t it be great to see Doom‘s world pop up in the game? Or maybe even Fallout?

For the time being, you can check out a number of Bethesda’s releases on Switch now, including Skyrim, Doom and Wolfenstein II. As for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you can add it to your Switch game library starting December 7.

(Hat tip to Metro for the details!)