Bethesda’s Pete Hines Discusses Their Future With Nintendo Switch

PAX East may be over, but that doesn’t mean that the news flow has been stopped. There was a fantastic demo this year of Wolfenstein II on the Nintendo Switch, and the stunning gameplay definitely reflamed those curiousities regarding what Bethesda plans to do next with the Big N.

After a successful Skyrim and DOOM port, and the Wolfenstein II release on the way, many hopefuls (me, I’m one of those hopefuls) are crossing their fingers for a Fallout 4 announcement yet. But what about beyond ports? What about new releases? Senior Vice President of Marketing, Pete Hines, recently spoke with our friends over at DualShockers to shed some light on future plans.

First off, ports. What ports are next down the pipeline? Though he didn’t list specifics, we can definitely expect more in the future:

“It’ll just depend. It’ll depend on whether or not we think the game is a good fit for the platform technically and whether we think it’s something that audience wants on Switch. In that way, it’s literally no different than any other platform that we look at or any other game that we do. Hopefully, it’ll be a mix of both. If there’s stuff that folks want us to release on Switch and it’s a good fit and it works – great. If it’s new stuff going forward that we think is a good fit and will work on Switch, then we’ll do that too.”

As far as new titles, Hines also touched on whether or not they’d be interested in releasing Switch versions at the same time concerning new releases, versus waiting on a port much later:

“That’s always our preference but in the case of Skyrim and DOOM, well, that wasn’t possible. In the case of Wolfenstein II, we needed the extra time and there was no way we were going to hold the other platforms to wait for Switch. From my perspective, any time we can bring it out on the Switch at the exact same time as the other platforms for new releases, I don’t know why we wouldn’t.”

Hopefully we will see even more glory from this partnership in the future! What Bethesda big titles would you like to see make its way over onto the hybrid platform?