Popular Bethesda Game Is Now Free to Download

A popular Bethesda game is now free to donwload, courtesy of Amazon. The offer has been extended to Amazon Prime subscribers, which means if you don't have a Prime subscription, you're set to miss out. And because the offer is via Prime Gaming, it means codes for the game are limited to PC. If you're on console, you're also out of luck. That said, if you check both of these boxes -- an Amazon Prime subscription and you have a PC -- you can now download Wolfenstein: The New Order for free until the end of the month, which is when the deal expires.

Developed by Machine Games and published by Bethesda, Wolfenstein: The New Order was released worldwide on May 20, 2014 via PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It is notably the seventh game in the series, and a soft reboot of the franchise. In 2015, it was followed up by a standalone expansion in the form of Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Then in 2017, a proper sequel was released in the form of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. In 2019, this reboot was built upon with two spin-offs, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. And now fans are waiting for Wolfenstein 3, which there is still no word of.

"Wolfenstein: The New Order reignites the series that created the first-person shooter genre. Developed by MachineGames, a studio comprised of a seasoned group of developers recognized for their work creating story-driven games, Wolfenstein offers a deep game narrative packed with action, adventure and first-person combat. Intense, cinematic and rendered in stunning detail with id Software's id Tech engine."

The game's official description continues: "Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine. With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond."

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals like this one as it pertains to both PC gaming and console gaming -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel to drop a comment letting us know what you think.