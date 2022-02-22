Avalon Hill has announced plans to release a new edition of the classic tabletop game Betrayal at House on the Hill. The tabletop subsidiary of Hasbro announced the new game today via a brief video posted to social media. This will be a brand new “Third Edition” of the classic horror game and not a spinoff or derivative game. No other details or a release date were provided about the new game, but social media posts confirmed the new edition’s designers include Brian Neff, Noah Cohen, Jabari Weathers, Banana Chan, Kat Kruger, Dave Chalker, Will Sobel, and Anna Russel. UPDATE: Pre-orders for the game are live now here at Entertainment Earth for $55.99.

Originally published in 2004, Betrayal at House on the Hill is a unique 1 vs. many game with a unique twist. At the start of the game, players explore a haunted house by placing random tiles. However, at some point during the game a “haunt” is randomly triggered, which pits one player against the others in a variety of scenarios that pay homage to various horror tropes and stories. Each haunt has different victory scenarios for both sides, which gives the game a ton of replayability, as the haunts are determined based on the room where it was triggered and other factors.

Betrayal at House on the Hill is considered one of the best entry points for players looking to delve into more complex board games, even if the game has long been criticized for some of its one-sided and “broken” haunt. A revised Second Edition was released in 2010, and Avalon Hill has released several spin-off games as well. Spin-offs include the Dungeons & Dragons-themed Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate, a Betrayal Legacy game involving permanent changes to the board and a storyline that’s revealed over multiple sessions, and a kid-themed Betrayal at Mystery Mansion that stars the cast of Scooby Doo.

Avalon Hill broke away from Wizards of the Coast back in 2020 and now acts as an imprint of Hasbro Gaming with a renewed focus on tabletop board games. Their first new game was a revised version of the classic board game HeroQuest, which was released earlier this year after a successful crowdfunding campaign.