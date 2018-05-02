Beyond Good & Evil 2 Livestream Happening This Week

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was the title that stole the show at year’syear’s E3 … the game that players have wanted since its PlayStation 2, but weren’t sure we were ever going to get. Though the demo that Ubisoft showed off was stunning, it didn’t give too much away about the actual game itself – more of just cinematic concept visuals. Since then, we’ve seen a few tid-bits of gameplay, but the team behind the upcoming title are prepping for a much bigger reveal and it starts with a new livestream.

Ubisoft took to their Twitter account to share the good word and let interested fans in on when they can see real-game footage once more!

Calling all Space Monkeys!

📺 Tune in tomorrow to see what the Beyond Good & Evil 2 team have been up to with their latest live stream. pic.twitter.com/kx0ei2Cdp0 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 2, 2018

After learning more about the co-op and character customization previously, this is a game that many have waited for. Though it won’t star our beloved Jade, the Beyond Good & Evil game was one that instantly became a gaming classic and this upcoming title aims to recapture that magic.

The game itself is said to be set in an open-world environment that will be take place prior to the events in the firs game. The sequel/prequel will also feature heavy RPG elements, including the customization previously mentioned. Instead of a cut and paste character, players will be able to create their own and stylize themselves within this universe. You can even customize your spaceship, come on!

“Our goal now is to keep this very hot, you know, and continue cooking, remaking it, making it more polished and final,” said lead designer Michel Ancel last year. “And we are really focusing on what you’re motivations are in the game… You are a pirate captain and you have a crew. The whole game is based on how you make the relationship interesting. We are thinking about the background of the characters and the background of the world—it’s about [putting] people into a complex and mysterious world.”

We still don’t have a release date as of yet, but hopefully we’ll learn more at E3!