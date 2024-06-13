Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition Leaks Suggest Release Is Coming Soon

Late last year, developer Ubisoft confirmed that it was working on Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition and announced that it would reveal more information in "early 2024." We're firmly in the middle of the year and the developer hasn't followed through on that promise, but it looks like that might be changing soon. Recently, a few important steps have seemingly been made behind the scenes, setting up an impending release date for Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition. Hopefully, Ubisoft will provide more concrete details within the next few weeks and fans have BG&E in their hands before the summer ends.

Beyond Good and Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Leaks

The rumors started to fly earlier today when trophies for the PlayStation 5 version of Beyond Good and Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition popped up online. Gematsu was the first to spot the listing and it was quickly followed up by a second apparent "leak." The version 1.01 patch for the PlayStation 4 version of BG&E went live on PlayStation Network. That means the game is currently sitting on the service's backend waiting to go live.

Of course, knowing that it's waiting there doesn't give us any specifics about when the game might finally launch. It's fair to assume that Ubisoft won't be able to wait too long. After all, the cat is out of the bag at this point. Most likely, we'll get an official release date relatively soon. In fact, Ubisoft could just announce the game and release it all at the same time as a "surprise" to fans.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 News

Every time Ubisoft talks about Beyond Good & Evil, the conversation inevitably turns to the sequel that was announced in 2016. The E3 2017 trailer was incredibly impressive, but Ubisoft hasn't shared any updates since 2021 when it said it was "progressing well." It is worth noting that the team lost its original director Michel Ancel in 2020 when he left the company following sexual misconduct allegations.

Plus, the game's creative director Emile Morel suddenly passed away last year. If the project is still in development, those two things probably pushed it back quite a bit. That said, Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in development longer than Duke Nukem Forever, so it will be very surprising if we ever see it again without major changes.