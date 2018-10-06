‘Beyond Skyrim: Elsweyr’ Team Shares New Concept Art, Plus New Song

The Beyond Skyrim team has been very busy lately and have offered up a ton of updates on their progress so far this week! From Cyrodiil, to Morrowind, this creative group of talented fans just keep teasing what so many Elder Scrolls lovers are excited for.

In their latest newsletter on the Beyond Skyrim website, the crew responsible for Elsweyr have given us a first look at some of the Points of Interest concept art as well as a few other key designs, including inspiration from Cyrodiil. In addition to the latest screenshots, the team also gave us a sneak peek at the mod’s soundtrack with a new song ‘Elsweyr Khenarthi Weeps.’

Their latest blog post began with an update on the 3D work. “Since the last Newsletter, Elsweyr has been very busy working on Rimmen as you can see from the beautiful screenshots from Werterdert1. We look forward to showing you more Rimmen progress as we move from 3D models to fully textured assets in the coming months. Alongside this asset work, Ky0ushu has been creating more beautiful Sigils and Sothasil some stunning Concept Art (the cute Slarjeiboi). Mindmonkey and The Old Ye Bard combined to create the Prayer Flags that will be dotted around sites in Anequina and Munnin Crow has finished off his beautiful Senche-raht Saddle. Dutchy77 is back creating beautiful weapons as you can see from his iron weapon set.”

They added, “Our landscapers continue to work hard finishing the first pass of Anequina. Robcbwilson working on the Saimisil Steppes created a Point of Interest showcasing assets made by the 3D modeling team including a rug from Cyrodiil.”

The Beyond Skyrim crew also talked a little bit about the new song, “TrivialGalaxy has recently joined the team as our composer and in the process of creating the first track for Elsweyr Khenarthi Weeps. You can listen to his beautiful track below.”

A project born of a pure love for a series that never quite lived up to its full potential, it’s been years in the making and still has quite the journey ahead. The video above is only a small part of their work, but you can learn even more directly from their website.

