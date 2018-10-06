‘Beyond Skyrim: Roscrea’ Team Offers Update on Dungeons, Quests, and More

In case we haven’t made it clear, we are very passionate about fan projects here. From Fallout, to Skyrim – even DOOM, there are tons of impassioned fans that have poured their heart and soul into mod projects to pay homage to their favourite franchises. One of the more well-known undertakings is the Beyond Skyrim mod, and it’s as ambitious as it is visually stunning.

The team behind this incredibly thorough project recently showcased a video earlier last month highlighting the progress made on Beyond Skyrim: Roscrea. Because this is such a massive undertaking, each team is assigned a particular zone, a particular task. The new “Voices of the Deep” trailer, seen above, showcases just how much work is going into making this the perfect The Elder Scrolls experience.

The Beyond Skyrim crew also added during a recent blog post a few updates on the quests and dungeons players will encounter, “As you no doubt saw in our recent trailer the Beyond Skyrim: Roscrea team has been busier than ever. With particular emphasis placed on implementation of things such as quests, dungeons, and characters we are seeing Roscrea into a fresh period of development. The degree of implementation work put into the project in recent weeks has filled us with a strong drive to create as we watch our beloved island come to life.”

They added, “Specific areas we have been working on are the implementation of NPCs in the Imperial settlement of Crane Shore (a location you will become more familiar with in the weeks to come) as well as the writing of two faction related storylines that enrich the lore and atmosphere of this troubled archipelago.

As we sign off for this edition of the newsletter we would like to remind you of our upcoming live stream. Hosted on our official Beyond Skyrim: Roscrea Twitch channel on the 6th of October at 7 pm UK time (2 pm EST), members of the development team will show off all of our recent work so be sure to join us then.”

“The basic idea behind Beyond Skyrim is an old one,” begins this mod’s website. “Recreating the other Provinces of Tamriel which (until the release of Elder Scrolls Online) had only been featured in books, has been a dream of the Elder Scrolls modding community since at least 2002. The first Creation Kit for the Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind allowed users to create their own original content (or “mods”) and add them into the base game. One of the oldest of these attempts, the legendary Tamriel Rebuilt, is still going strong today, and regularly makes new releases of the mainland of Morrowind.”

“Beyond Skyrim is many things – it has been described as a mod, a community, a framework, a family of projects, and a support group. All of these are arguably true. We provide a place where Skyrim modders can meet each other, work together and exchange the fruits of their experience. We are organised into several autonomous teams, but we all have one final goal in common – to create a series of mods which will fit together into one seamless experience for our end users, allowing them to travel through all of Tamriel.”

A project born of a pure love for a series that never quite lived up to its full potential, it’s been years in the making and still has quite the journey ahead. The video above is only a small part of their work, more of which you can see here on their official website.