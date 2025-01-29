Beyond: Two Souls TV Series in the Works from Elliot Page

In the world of video game adaptations, television shows like Prime Video’s Fallout and HBO’s The Last of Us have pushed the standard of what has been set before. Having brought incredible performances and award-winning direction, Hollywood has been getting only a sliver of the exciting stories built within the gaming industry. While the game development studio Quantic Dream has been setting the bar for telling stories through motion-capture performances, one of their standout titles will be making its way to Hollywood with the help of Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page.

Deadline reports a television adaptation of 2013’s Beyond: Two Souls is happening at Page’s Pageboy Productions. Beyond: Two Souls was developed by Quantic Dream and published by Sony Computer Entertainment in 2013, having made its debut at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival. The action-adventure game follows Jodie Holmes (Elliot Page), who possesses supernatural powers through her psychic link to Aiden, a bodiless entity separated from Jodie since birth. Jodie’s surrogate father figure Nathan Dawkins (Willem Dafoe) is a researcher at the Department of Paranormal Activity and has been taking care of Jodie after a tragic accident. Throughout the game, Jodie must trek through military exploitations and threats outside of their world while discovering her true purpose. The game’s reception was mixed, with many praising the performances from Page and Dafoe.

Beyond: Two Souls Video Game Adaptation in the Works

While the series adaptation is in early development, Beyond: Two Souls star Elliot Page commented on their association with the upcoming project by stating, “Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career…The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers.”

Pageboy Productions acquired the rights to Beyond: Two Souls from the Detroit: Become Human developers. Quantic Dream director and writer David Cage said of the move, “I was blown away by his acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium. Beyond: Two Souls is a very special game for millions of players around the world who were moved by the story of Jodie and Aiden, and their journey in life and beyond. I know that Elliot has all the talent and instinct to make it something really unique on TV.”

For now, it’s not known where this Beyond: Two Souls TV show might land in the future, but more news should come about in the months ahead.