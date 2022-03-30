Detroit: Become Human Developer Quantic Dream Reportedly Being Acquired by NetEase

Quantic Dream, which is the studio most well known for its work on Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls, is reportedly in the process of being acquired by NetEase Games. Over the past couple of years, studio acquisitions have become increasingly common in the video game industry. While companies like Xbox and PlayStation have perhaps been making the most noise with their studio purchases, Chinese corporation NetEase is now seemingly looking to bolster its own lineup of developers.

In a new report from Exputer, it was said that NetEase is moving to acquire a 100% stake in Quantic Dream. The announcement, which hasn’t become official just yet, is said to be coming at a time later this summer. Previously, NetEase purchased a smaller stake in Quantic Dream back in 2019 after the studio released Detroit: Become Human. Now, the relationship between the two companies is going to take a different form with NetEase being in control.

Following the release of Detroit: Become Human in 2018, Quantic Dream has reportedly been looking for a potential suitor to come along and purchase the studio. In fact, Quantic Dream’s latest project, Star Wars Eclipse, was previously said to have been shown off at the end of 2021 as a way of attracting purchasers. Clearly, NetEase liked what Quantic Dream had to show with Star Wars Eclipse and has taken steps to buy the company. Eclipse, on the other hand, is still said to be years away from releasing.

One of the reasons why Quantic Dream could’ve been looking to get purchased is because the studio has been surrounded by controversy in recent years. Allegations were previously levied at Quantic Dream stating that the studio was rife with sexism and crunch. Assuming that this NetEase acquisition of the studio is true, though, it seemingly allows Quantic Dream to put this situation behind itself and now focus solely on creating new games. In addition, it now has guaranteed money to help bring projects like Star Wars Eclipse to life.

What are your thoughts on Quantic Dream potentially being purchased by NetEase? Does this move the needle for you at all?