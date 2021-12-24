Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Update Live on Nintendo Switch, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.1.0. This update includes a number of quality of life improvements. In an interesting move, Nintendo has added an option for Fast Focus, Super Fast Focus, Speed Sorting and Super Speed Sorting that allows players to remove “Creepy Crawlies.” Essentially, if you’re someone that doesn’t do well with pictures of spiders, snakes, and bugs, you can now choose to have those images stop coming up! Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released December 23, 2021)

General

Added a setting to restrict pictures of things like bugs inFast Focus, Super Fast Focus, Speed Sorting, and Super Speed Sorting ineach mode. After selecting a user, you can go to Options → Creepy Crawlies, and then choose to either Remove or Leave As Is . In Party, you can choose whether to restrict the display of these pictures after you select the users that will participate.



Note

If you restrict the display of these pictures, the variety within those activities will be reduced.

If you restrict the display of these pictures, onlyGhosts who have also restricted the display will appear in Ghost Clashfor Fast Focus, Super Fast Focus, Speed Sorting, and Super SpeedSorting.

Pictures for which display will be restricted if you select ‘Remove’

Fast Focus, Super Fast Focus: Frog, Butterfly, Dragonfly, Snake, Snail, Grasshopper

Speed Sorting, Super Speed Sorting: Snake, Butterfly, Spider, Octopus, Squid, Starfish, Frog, Ant, Fly, Grasshopper, Praying Mantis, Caterpillar, Snail

Moved the ‘Secret’ button, which hides your age, on the screen whereyou input your age to a position where it’s easier to find. If you’vealready created user data, you can select your user and go to theOptions → Age screen and select the ‘Secret’ button.

Added a display when you haven’t been issued a Ghost ID for how to obtain one at the top screen of Ghost Clash.

Fixed an issue in Ghost Clash in which the opponent’s Ghost would stop moving.

Fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

All in all, this is a pretty interesting update! It’s hard to say how many people will remove creepy crawlies, but that option might sway players that were otherwise on the fence. This holiday season, a number of retailers have dropped the price on Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain to just $15, despite the fact that the game just released! Readers on the fence about whether to check out the Nintendo Switch title for themselves can read ComicBook.com’s official review right here.

Have you checked out Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain? What do you think of this quality of life change?