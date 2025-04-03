South of Midnight Release Date, Special Editions, and How to Play Early

Since its reveal back in 2023, Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight has left its Southern charm out to see, and fans cannot wait to travel to Prospero with Hazel. However, many have some questions like when does it release, are there special editions, and can I play early? Luckily, we have those answers and more!

Compulsion Games, a newly-branded Xbox first-party studio, is known for past titles like 2013’s Contrast and 2018’s We Happy Few. With South of Midnight, players will take a trip to the Deep South and take on whatever comes their way, whether ghastly Haints or fearsome mythical beasts, to save Hazel’s lost mother. The third-person action-adventure title is highly anticipated by many, especially for its unique stop-motion style aesthetic.

When Does South of Midnight Release?

South of Midnight will release on April 8th, 2025. The title will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S. There is no word on if the game will make it to PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch 2, as many Xbox exclusives have made the move to. Furthermore, South of Midnight will be available for all Xbox Game Pass members (outside of Standard) on Day 1, giving subscribers the perfect opportunity to play. However, if you order the Premium Edition of the game, you’ll be able to play the game on April 3rd, five whole days before its worldwide release.

What Special Editions are Available for South of Midnight?

There are only two editions of South of Midnight: Standard and Premium. The Standard Edition is just the base game, which costs $39.99, which is cheaper than the typical $69.99 AAA title. Meanwhile, the Premium Edition, priced at $49.99, comes with the base game plus digital extras, which include the game’s soundtrack, concept art, director’s cut of Weaving Hazel’s Journey documentary, and a comic book featuring an original story set in the world of South of Midnight. As mentioned before, the Premium Edition also gives you access to the game five days before the worldwide release.

Can You Play South of Midnight Early?

If you have the money to pay for it, you actually can play South of Midnight early. The Premium Edition, which costs $49.99, will allow you to play the game on April 3rd, five days prior to its April 8th release. Given the game will run around 10-12 hours, you’ll be able to realistically finish the game before anyone else and experience all of it for yourself. The early access only extends to the Premium Edition, so those who bought the Standard Edition or are Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to wait until April 8th to journey into Prospero with Hazel.