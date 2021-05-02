Bill Maher Draws Criticism After Saying Twitch Is a Waste of Time
Media personality and television host Bill Maher has drawn criticism from some in the gaming community over the past few days after he said that those who watch the streaming platform Twitch are wasting their time. The message, which is very much in line with other hot takes that Maher has shared in the past, has resulted in a number of prominent gaming creators coming forward to fire back at the host.
The clip in question came from a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, which is Maher's weekly talk show on HBO. In a monologue near the middle of the episode, Maher brought up Twitch in passing during a larger discussion that involved how the elderly interact with technology. "You think I'm out of it because I'm not on Twitch?" Maher asked. "Well maybe I get Twitch, but I just think that people watching other people play video games is a waste of f**king time."
As you might expect, many were quick to fire back at Maher and say that his argument doesn't hold up very well. Some said that the notion of Twitch being a waste of time is a pointless argument if, in the end, the person watching the content is finding entertainment with it. Others pointed to Maher's age saying that this is exactly the kind of thing they would expect a "boomer" to say.
When it comes to your own reaction, what do you have to say about this claim from Maher? Do you think Twitch is also a waste of time? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments section of message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
If you'd like to find some of the responses to Maher and his thoughts on Twitch, keep reading on down below to see more.
The Original Clip
Bill Maher on whatever the frick his show is called decides to target people who watch streamers play video games on Twitch pic.twitter.com/s6coHN1Nnp— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 29, 2021
prevnext
Big Boomer Energy
tell me you're a boomer without telling me that you're a boomer— Ovilee May (@OvileeMay) April 29, 2021
prevnext
The Entire Argument is Pointless
"Waste of time" has always been a meaningless concept IMO. The only way to "waste" it in this context would be to continuously watch something you're not entertained by.— Graham Ashton | Riot TheUrbanShepherd (@TheUrbanShep) April 29, 2021
prevnext
The Same Isn't True for Everyone
Esports mother and parent of Rocket League pro Ronaky responds to Bill Maher judging people who watch others play video games on Twitch
LETS FRIKIN GO RISE UP pic.twitter.com/I0kFf1KEot— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 30, 2021
prevnext
Got 'Em
Watching Bill Maher is a waste of fucking time.— Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) May 1, 2021
prevnext
Who Cares?
Why do y’all care what Bill Maher thinks about twitch
Who cares https://t.co/4pTRKhnTyo— Cosmonaut Normal Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) May 2, 2021
prevnext
Twitch is a Community
This isn’t a good take Bill, so many people felt less isolated and a part of a community during quarantine because of video game streaming.
People bash gaming more than they bash other “wastes of time.” pic.twitter.com/4733GlmFjv— Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) April 29, 2021
prevnext
Got 'Em Part 2
watching comedians that aren’t funny is the real waste of time https://t.co/cmNJFcMTfh— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 1, 2021
prevnext
No Need to be Jealous
Watching people play games on Twitch is a waste of time?
Isn't watching your show also a waste of time? @billmaher
Twitch & YouTube is the future of entertainment, maybe you should stop being jealous that it's overtaking your show in numbers and join the hype instead. https://t.co/3nIXU5FRT5— Whippy 🇦🇺 (@WhippyNotPoopy) April 29, 2021
prevnext
The Same Could be Said for Sports
Is there any difference between watching Twitch and watching sports on ESPN? Be honest here. https://t.co/wUaruGTt52— Kallix (@KallixVA) May 1, 2021
prev