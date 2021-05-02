Bill Maher Draws Criticism After Saying Twitch Is a Waste of Time

Media personality and television host Bill Maher has drawn criticism from some in the gaming community over the past few days after he said that those who watch the streaming platform Twitch are wasting their time. The message, which is very much in line with other hot takes that Maher has shared in the past, has resulted in a number of prominent gaming creators coming forward to fire back at the host.

The clip in question came from a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, which is Maher's weekly talk show on HBO. In a monologue near the middle of the episode, Maher brought up Twitch in passing during a larger discussion that involved how the elderly interact with technology. "You think I'm out of it because I'm not on Twitch?" Maher asked. "Well maybe I get Twitch, but I just think that people watching other people play video games is a waste of f**king time."

As you might expect, many were quick to fire back at Maher and say that his argument doesn't hold up very well. Some said that the notion of Twitch being a waste of time is a pointless argument if, in the end, the person watching the content is finding entertainment with it. Others pointed to Maher's age saying that this is exactly the kind of thing they would expect a "boomer" to say.

