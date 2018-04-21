Binding of Isaac Prequel Coming Soon, The Legend of Bum-bo

The Binding of Isaac was a strange, weird, “what” type game that was absolutely perfect in every way shape and form. When the title came to the Nintendo Switch, even more players got to enjoy the unique title that offered a familiar mechanic style to some of our retro favs, while also delivering a fresh gameplay experience.

The Legend of Bum-bo was originally announced back in 2016 and is meant to be a prequel to the beloved oddball game. Now, the developers behind the next adventure have updated fans on the title’s progress including platform availability and the news that it will definitely be arriving this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to their recent blog post:

“The Legend of Bum-bo is a randomly generated, turn based puzzle rpg where you take the role of Bum-bo (from the binding of Isaac) as he punches the faces off hordes of paper goons and takes their coins! …only to gamble them away at the casinos.

Utilizing his bag of trash bum-bo forms pagan glyph’s (via a match 4 puzzle system) that create offensive and defensive attacks and gain specific types of mana to cast epic spells that range from jagging stuff with a fish hook to summoning mom’s leg to crush all who stand in your path.

Every dungeon bum-bo enters will be randomly generated and much like isaac feature hoards of monsters, bosses, traps, puzzles and randomly chosen spells, so each run will be totally unique and each successful play through will unlock more items, trinkets, playable characters and more.”

The dev also mentioned that the game style itself also remains true to the Binding series, both in lore and mechanically. They also mentioned that the new title is confirmed for Steam and mobile, with a Nintendo Switch release slated for a later date. For now, we know it’s coming this year though as for when exactly, we still don’t know.

You can check out the game’s official blog here for more details, and also to support the rad creators behind this franchise!