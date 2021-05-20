Biomutant Gameplay on PS5, Xbox Series X Revealed

✖

THQ Nordic showed off some more Biomutant gameplay not long ago with previews of the game that encompassed five different platforms. None of those systems included the next-gen consoles at the time, but that’s changed now thanks to two more gameplay trailers, one each for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Both trailers offer a combined gameplay preview of more than seven minutes of footage showing fights, settings, and more.

The gameplay shown in the trailers below doesn’t represent the native version of the game that’ll be playable on the newer consoles, however. That means that when you play on the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles, you’ll be playing the last-gen versions of the game but on better systems. THQ Nordic said as much in its videos and said this will “not be a native current-gen experience” on the newer consoles but that it’ll have more information on that matter soon.

Wait, we promised more unedited gameplay footage? Sorry it took so long, but here are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X videos for you! PS5: https://t.co/lgSQ6e8ZDj

XBSX: https://t.co/uZVwAi3lCu Please be aware that this is not a native current gen experience. More info soon™. — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 20, 2021

At the launch at least, the Xbox Series X will have the edge on the PlayStation 5 when it comes to Biomutant. THQ Nordic said that the Xbox Series X version will play at a native 4K resolution at launch without upscaling while the PlayStation 5 version will run at a native 1080p and will be upscaled to 4K. Both platforms will run at 60FPS with dynamic resolution.

“The footage you are about to see has been captured on a retail PS5,” THQ Nordic said in a disclaimer about the PlayStation 5 gameplay shown. “With this build, the option for native 4K on PlayStation has been deactivated due to stability- and performance-related reasons. What you see here is 1080p @60fps upscaled to 4K @60fps. It will remain deactivated for the release version, too.”

The wording of that disclaimer indicates that the PlayStation 5 version will eventually be brought up to the level that the Xbox Series X version will release at, though the timing of that is unknown.

It’s similarly unknown what’s to come of the true PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, but it looks like we won’t have to wait long to know more about that since THQ Nordic promised more information will come soon. Upgrades and other enhancements are to be expected, but it’s unclear if the game will take advantage of things like the DualSense controller or not.

Biomutant is scheduled to release on May 25th.