Biomutant Doesn't Run at 4K on PS5

Biomutant is likely going to be the biggest release on the calendar in this coming week, but for those looking to pick the game up on PlayStation 5, its launch comes with a rather major caveat. Rather than running at a 4K resolution--which has become commonplace on next-gen hardware--the PS5 iteration of the game will only be able to run at 1080p instead. Fortunately, this issue is one that sounds as though it will be able to be fixed in due time.

News of Biomutant only being able to run at 1080p on PlayStation 5 comes directly from publisher THQ Nordic. When responded to a fan inquiry on social media, it was made clear that the action-adventure title won't be able to output at 4K due to a certain bug. "Due to technical reasons, we deactivated native 4K on PS5 for the release version of the game," THQ Nordic made clear. "Biomutant is currently running at native 1080p upscaled to 4K on PS5."

Due to technical reasons, we deactivated native 4k on PS5 for the release version of the game. Biomutant is currently running at native 1080p upscaled to 4k on PS5. — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 20, 2021

If you're wondering whether or not this same issue is one that will plague the Xbox Series X version of Biomutant, well, THQ Nordic has already cleared that up as well. In an additional response, it was reaffirmed that the next-gen Xbox hardware will be able to perform at native 4K.

Again, all of this shouldn't be a big deal in the long run because it sounds like 4K support for PS5 will end up coming about in the future. Still, if you're someone who is looking to pick up the game this week and you haven't decided where to play it just yet, it sounds like the Xbox Series X will have the better version at launch.

As a whole, Biomutant is slated to launch in a mere two days on Tuesday, May 25. The game will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with upgraded versions for next-gen platforms coming about down the road.