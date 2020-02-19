Biomutant Creators Share Update on Game’s Development

News on the Biomutant game from Experiment 101 has been slim lately, but the game is definitely still happening. The developer confirmed as much on Wednesday in a statement shared with the community which confirmed progress on the game is moving forward and that the team has “never been working harder and more focused on it than now.” The game still doesn’t have a release date, but Experiment 101 said a date will be announced when the time is right.

The update on Biomutant was shared through the game’s Twitter account to mark the first non-reply correspondence from the account since November of last year. The status update on the game reaffirmed what the account’s most recent reply said: The game’s still alive.

“We know many of you are wondering if the game is still in development,” the update began. “Let us assure you that we’ve never been working harder and more focused on it than now!”

Continuing, Experiment 101 thanked its followers for their support as the game’s being worked on. The developers asked for patience as they “complete the final stages of its development.”

While these sorts of updates typically end in either a release date or confirmation of a delay, this one had neither. Instead, it said the game’s release date will be announced when the developers get an idea of a launch timeframe they’re comfortable they can hit.

“As some of you might understand or know, the work involved in finishing a game is long, challenging and unpredictable,” the update continued. “The sheer magnitude, size, and length of Biomutant adds to said effort. We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it.”

Biomutant has been delayed more than once even if it never had a specific release date. Originally announced in 2017, it was supposed to release in 2018 and then again in 2019. Rumors about a new release date for Biomutant surfaced recently and suggested the game would be out in March, though that seems unlikely given the timing.