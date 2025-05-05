First Bionic Bay Update Adds New Level and Bug Fixes

Bionic Bay has received its first update, bringing new content to the indie puzzle platformer. While the update is relatively small, it marks the beginning of post-launch support from developer Psychoflow Studio and brings multiple bug fixes. The issues that have been addressed relate to both the single-player content and online speedrunning mode. In addition to this, the update adds a homage to Shuhei Yoshida, former head of PlayStation Indies. This isn’t the first time Yoshida has been featured in an indie game, and considering his history with indie games, his inclusion here is a good way to honor his work.

This update for Bionic Bay fixes several issues with the game. These include resolving multiple problems with the online speedrunning mode leaderboards. Additionally, the update fixes a problem with boundaries and checkpoints across various levels. This will make Bionic Bay a more pleasant experience.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of this update is the new special level in Bionic Bay. Shuhei’s Gauntlet is a challenging level where players can compete to beat Shuhei Yoshida’s record and unlock an exclusive outfit. The level will test players’ skills, but the reward is certainly worth the effort.

Here is everything included in the Bionic Bay Version 1.3.5.2 update patch notes.

Fixed an issue where the leaderboard displayed incorrectly the first time during special online levels.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect leaderboard rankings under specific conditions after uploading a score in special online levels.

Fixed boundary issues and oversized checkpoints in some levels.

Removed the countdown timer display in special online levels.

Bionic Bay will surely continue to receive updates as time goes on. These may address other issues with the game, bring DLC levels to the story, or expand on the online speedrunning mode.

