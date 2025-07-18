When BioShock Returns, It Must Be More Like Infinite

At some point in the future, BioShock will return. BioShock 4 has been announced for several years, and just last year, a job listing showed that the studio was looking for more hands to work on the project. When that work will result in a release remains to be seen, but someday, a fourth installment will join the list.

In my mind, there are two routes that can be explored with BioShock 4. First, they could return to Rapture, putting players back in the confined spaces of the underwater city built by Andrew Ryan. There are plenty of narrative options there, considering we know little of the rise and fall of Rapture, and we don’t know what technically happened after BioShock 2.

The second way developer Cloud Chamber can go is by mirroring BioShock Infinite, which totally redefined the franchise and opened it up to new narrative pathways, in the process taking the series to new heights. Following it up might be an incredibly tall task given the divisive nature and the bold swings the third game took, but here’s why it should be the latter option, not the former, for BioShock 4.

A Fourth BioShock Game Should Follow Infinite

BioShock Infinite is perhaps the most divisive entry in the franchise, but it’s the one that should serve as a starting point for any other games. It is the best game in the series as it’s the most fun and creative.

The only downside to it is that it ditches the scary, confined atmosphere that so defined the first two entries. BioShock and BioShock 2 were quite scary at times and unnerving almost always. Infinite is definitely not.

However, BioShock Infinite made up for it with a better narrative, more engaging twists, and better gameplay. Being able to actually move around fairly freely was a breath of fresh air, and the story of Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth far outdoes the tales of Jack and Delta.

What the first two games were really lacking was a truly strong throughline narrative. That’s not to discredit them, as they’re good stories, but they were very bare-bones. The narrative is a little harder to follow in both of those games, and it’s a little more lackluster. Much of the story is hurriedly revealed in the final minutes or hours of each title, whereas Infinite takes players on a deep, enriching narrative journey throughout the entire playthrough.

So, for one thing, BioShock 4 should have a narrative like that instead of the first two entries. It’s more engaging for players, and it will help it stand out better. A stronger story is always a good idea, and the formula is right there. Going bigger, bolder, and more shocking might not be possible this time, but the blueprint can still be followed.

What might the narrative be? That’s impossible to say. Infinite literally opened the door to a million possibilities, but what would fit? Another prequel set in a different setting would be hard to pull off, given how good and lore-enriching Infinite was.

As far as gameplay, once again, Infinite has a leg up. It’s very similar first-person shooter gameplay throughout the entire franchise, but players could do a lot more in the third entry. They could move around with real speed, and the unique plasmids were nice, too. It being a prequel didn’t detract, and you could see plenty of nods and Easter eggs regarding what was to come later chronologically.

The combat was a little better, which may ultimately just be down to newer technology. However, BioShock 4 doesn’t necessarily need to utilize today’s top standards and mechanics. It can still be that classic BioShock feel, just with more freedom and a little less clunkiness like the most recent game had.

This is not to say that we need a BioShock Infinite clone or that the first two games aren’t worth revisiting in a sequel. In fact, there’s plenty from those two games that might be deserving of a return. The atmosphere, for one, should come back. Maybe that means going back underwater.

There’s plenty to like from all three BioShock games, but in the interest of evolving and providing new, fresh, and interesting games to play, Infinite is a much better starting point than the first two installments.