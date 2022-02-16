BioShock 4 Rumor Warns of “Issues”

A new BioShock game was announced on December 9, 2019. A little more than two years have since passed and we’ve seen nothing of the game and haven’t heard a peep about it from its publisher 2K games, nor its developer, Cloud Chambers, a new studio formed to create the first BioShock game since 2013. Typically, prolonged silence in this industry isn’t a good sign. It either means a game was announced far too early or it’s having some level of development issues. According to a new rumor, the new BioShock game is suffering from the latter.

Over on Twitter, industry insider and leaker Oops Leaks recently relayed word that while the project isn’t in development hell, which is to say, having major development issues, it’s having problems. According to the source, the company has bled 40 developers since the project started, including leads. Adding to this, it’s claimed that 2K is “not satisfied” with the game’s development so far, which has contributed to the aforementioned number, as not every departure has been my choice.

“New Bioshock has development issues,” reads a tweet from Oops Leaks. “The company lost about 40 employees, including leads. According to my info, 2K is not satisfied with the project’s results and pace. However, judging by Take-Two Interactive’s (the parent company of 2K) recent financial report, the game is still planned to be released by the end of 2024. I’ve been told that some left on their own, some were fired for various reasons, nevertheless, it’s not a ‘development hell’ but rather a ‘slight restructuring’. The studio has already started hiring new employees. It is likely that the announcement date may shift for this reason.”

At the moment of publishing, none of this is coming from any official source and none of this has been collaborated by any other sources. So, proceed with caution and take everything here with a grain of salt.

