BioShock 4 Teases New "Fantastical" Setting

New job listings for the next BioShock game -- tentatively called BioShock 4 -- have confirmed the game is in development for next-gen platforms. In other words, it's in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will likely skip this current generation of consoles, aka the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Beyond this, the job listings also tease a "new and fantastical world."

Now, the specific usage of "fantastical" is interesting. Sure, you could describe Rapture as "fantastical," but it's not quite the word I would use to describe the setting. It perfectly describes Columbia, but Rapture? I don't think so.

That said, even more interesting than the usage of "fantastical" is the usage of "new." The way it's used here seems to suggest we aren't returning to Rapture or Columbia, but heading to a brand new setting. It doesn't outright confirm this, but it does seemingly imply as much.

"We are looking for a Lead Environment Modeler to work side by side with the directors and leads to carry our vision forward," reads a snippet from a listing for Cloud Chamber's Lead Environment Modeler. "We want you to set the example, leading efforts to help us breathe life into a new and fantastical world."

Elsewhere in another listing, Cloud Chamber suggests a love for the series is important. The studio is comprised of both new and old heads, but what brings everyone together is love for the franchise.

"Our passion and love for this iconic franchise is what brought us together. The thrill and responsibility of creating the next iteration of such a beloved game is what keeps us going."

Unfortunately, the new job listings don't reveal much else of note, but they do seemingly convey that the game is still in the early stages of development, and thus at least a few years away. In other words, this is probably a 2022 game at the earliest.

