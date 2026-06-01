The Scooby-Doo Zombie Game You Didn’t Know You Needed Has Finally Arrived

The Scooby-Doo gang has proven to be timeless ever since their debut in 1969, and over the years we’ve seen them cross over with other franchises, jump to live-action, and even star in their own solo projects. The crew will soon be back in the spotlight with a new Netflix live-action series, but they are also the stars of a new Zombie game that we didn’t know we needed, and the best part is you can get it right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have you ever wanted to play as Wild West versions of the Scooby gang in a zombie apocalypse? Well, you’re in luck, as BogeyBeep and Sculptorium of Madness have created a way to make that happen using Zombicide: Undead or Alive. We have player cards that can be printed featuring the team of Alfred, Thelma, Norville, Delphine, and Scoobert, as well as miniatures from the Scoob’Thulu Eldritch Mysteries, which have files that can be purchased to print. That means all you need is the base game of Zombicide: Undead or Alive, and you are up and running with a wild west zombie Scooby-Doo adventure.

Everything You Need For An Old West Scooby-Doo Adventure

To make this Wild West Zombie Apocalypse Scooby-Doom game happen, you’ll need three things. The first is the base game of Zombicide: Undead or Alive, which is a standalone game in the Zombicide universe set in the world of the popular franchise. It comes with everything you need to get the game up and running, and that’s where the Scooby-Doo of it all comes in.

The second thing you’ll need is the amazing miniatures from Sculptorium of Madness, and that set of miniatures is called Scoob’Thulu. The miniatures feature unique sculpts of Fred (Alfred Ward), Daphne (Delphine Ashcroft), Shaggy (Norville Shagwood), Thelma (Thelma Wardell), and Scooby (Scoobeth The Hound), and while they will come unpainted, the images show what they can look like with some paint applied.

The miniatures also include several monsters, including the Hound of Tindalos in two different poses and the Moonbeast in two different poses. There’s even an Investigator Coin and a Mystery Wagon, and these files can be purchased here for $42 right here.

The final part of the equation is the custom printable player cards for each of the characters, which feature their abilities, their character art, and a spot for their weapons. These cards are ready-to-print high-resolution PNG files and include 4 custom Survivors cards and 1 Companion card, and you can purchase them for whatever amount you choose right here.

That’s all you need to create your own Wild West Scooby-Doo adventure, and while Zombicide is already supremely fun on its own, it’s going to be even more fun with some Scooby-Doo thrown in.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!