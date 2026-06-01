EA Game and 2 Other Games Free With PlayStation Plus for 24 Hours

PlayStation Plus subscribers at all three tiers — Essential, Extra, and Premium — have roughly 24 hours to download three PS5 games for free. Meanwhile, two of the three free PlayStation Plus games have PS4 versions, so PS4 users have two free downloads to grab over the next 24 hours. All three PS Plus games are free to keep if claimed in time, as long as an active subscription is retained. If it isn’t, all PS4 and PS5 games downloaded for free via the Sony subscription become inaccessible in your library until you subscribe again.

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One of the three free PlayStation Plus games available until June 2 is Electronic Arts’ EA Sports FC 26, a 2025 release and the latest installment in the series, which it will retain until September or early October when the next installment — currently unannounced — releases. Meanwhile, the other two free PlayStation Plus games are Nine Sols and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, two 2024 games. The latter is PS5 only, which means it is the one free PS Plus game not available to PS4 subscribers.

Nine Sols

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Nine Sols is a side-scrolling platformer from Taiwan-based developer Red Candle Games released in 2024. Upon release, it earned an 85 on Metacritic and boasts a 4.39 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, where it costs $30.

In the game with “Sekiro-inspired” combat, you embark on an Asian fantasy journey through a land once ruled by an ancient alien race as a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols, the powerful rulers who have taken control for themselves.

EA Sports FC 26

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EA released EA Sports FC 26 last year as the latest installment in the long-running football/soccer simulation series. Upon release, it earned a 77 on Metacritic and a 3.55 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, where it costs $70, though it is included with EA Play.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

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Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Souls-like action RPG released by Chinese developer Leenzee Games and publisher 505 Games. Upon release in 2024, it earned a 74 on Metacritic, while it boasts a 3.76 out of 5 Stars on the PS Store, where it costs $50.

In the game, you play as a professional pirate warrior plagued with amnesia who has to navigate her unknown past while afflicted by the horrific “Feathering” disease in a dark, tumultuous land in the Late Ming Dynastry torn apart by warring factions and a spreading, mysterious illness.

Once June 2 starts, the three PlayStation Plus games will be gone, but they will be replaced with new free PS Plus games, as the June lineup goes live.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.