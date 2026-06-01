New Super Mario Game for Switch 2 Leaked

A new Super Mario spin-off game for Nintendo Switch 2 has leaked. While the wait for the next 3D Mario game continues, it looks like Nintendo is preparing to give more side characters in the series the spotlight, following Donkey Kong Bananza last year and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book this year. More specifically, it looks like a new Wario game is on the way, if a new report is to be believed.

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The new report comes from a well-known Nintendo insider that goes by Nash Weedle, a source who doesn’t have the most sterling track record, but who has had undeniable scoops in the past. The insider does not say much, but claims there is something “Wario-related” on the way, while talking about the recent WarioWare-like game, Pictonico, which Nintendo released last week for free. This seemingly rules out the mystery game being a WarioWare game, which really only leaves the option of this being a Wario Land game. There is also Wario’s Woods and Wario World, but for a few reasons, a new game in these two seems unlikely. If this tease is not about Wario Land, it would likely be a brand new Wario game or perhaps WarioWare, as that can not conclusively be ruled out at this point. Whatever the case, a new Wario game is reportedly coming.

New Wario Land Game?

Wario Land is technically a Super Mario spin-off that debuted in 1994 with the Game Boy exclusive game, Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3. Then came Virtual Boy Wario Land in 1995, Wario Land II in 1998, Wario Land 3 in 2000, Wario Land 4 in 2001, and then the series concluded in 2008 with the Wii release, Wario Land: Shake It!. Since then, Wario Land has been dormant. Suffice to say, nostalgic hardcore fans of the series would love to see it back almost two decades later.

That said, remember to take this information with a grain of salt, as not only is it unofficial, but it’s laced with speculation because it’s lacking key details. Further, even if the report is legit and the speculation accurate, things change in game development, which is to say, there’s no guarantee this will remain the case over time. There is an expectation for a Nintendo Direct this month, though, so it is possible we will hear about this mystery game soon.

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