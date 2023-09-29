BioShock 4 Release Date Surfaces Online, And It's Very Far Away

A new BioShock game -- tentatively dubbed BioShock 4 by the Internet -- was announced on December 9, 2019. That was nearly four years ago. The game was announced by 2K and Cloud Chamber, the latter being a newly-formed studio. In other words, a brand new team -- without series creator Ken Levine -- is working on reviving the series, and at the time it was noted the game was going to be in development "for the next several years." It's been several years since then and there's been no word of the game. It has not resurfaced in any capacity. Meanwhile, there have been rumors and reports that it's having major development issues.

Fast-forward to the most recent update about the game, which doesn't come from 2K Games or Cloud Chamber, but Mack Sztaba, a senior concept artist working on the game at Cloud Chamber. Over on ArtStation, Sztaba's resume lists the new BioShock game as 2028, which is presumably reference to its projected release date. The resume has since been updated to say the current year, 2023, but not before the Internet got its receipt.

If this information is accurate, something has seriously gone wrong with the game and it was recently rebooted. If it comes out in 2028 that will have been a nine year development cycle. Even by modern standards that's a very, very long development cycle. If true, not only is the game five years away still, but a reveal is likely a couple years away as well.

For now, take this information with a grain of salt. It's possible the "2028" date listed was the result of some type of error. Whatever the case, it has not drawn any type of comment from Cloud Chamber or 2K Games or Sztaba. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think the new BioShock game is in trouble?