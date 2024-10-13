BioShock Is Now Completely Free to Own For Good

2K’s BioShock, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest games of all-time, is now free to own and keep forever. For the most part, the BioShock series has been on ice for the past decade. Outside of a remastered collection that released in 2016, the last mainline installment in the franchise, BioShock Infinite, launched in 2013. Now, for those who might be unfamiliar with the series but have always wanted to jump in, a new deal is way too good to pass up.

As of now, the remastered version of the original BioShock is free to download on PC. The offer comes by way of Prime Gaming and is part of a promotion that will last until January 8, 2025. Those who redeem this deal will then be given a code that can be redeemed on GOG for PC.

The caveat with this BioShock offer is that it’s only “free” if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime. As a result, the offer is technically one that you have to pay for in some capacity. Given how many millions of people around the globe already have active subscriptions to Amazon Prime, though, this is a deal that many will likely qualify for as it is.

Moving forward, a new BioShock entry is known to currently be in the works at developer Cloud Chamber. Details on its launch still haven’t come about, though, as 2K has been particularly quiet about its creation. In the interim, former BioShock director Ken Levine is working on Judas, which has a lot in common with the other entries in the series. Judas still doesn’t have a release date but it’s likely going to arrive in 2025.

If you’ve not played BioShock for yourself in the past and would like to learn more, you can check out the game’s official synopsis below.

BioShock

“BioShock is a shooter unlike any you’ve ever played, loaded with weapons and tactics never seen. You’ll have a complete arsenal at your disposal from simple revolvers to grenade launchers and chemical throwers, but you’ll also be forced to genetically modify your DNA to create an even more deadly weapon: you. Injectable plasmids give you super human powers: blast electrical currents into water to electrocute multiple enemies, or freeze them solid and obliterate them with the swing of a wrench.

No encounter ever plays out the same, and no two gamers will play the game the same way.

Features