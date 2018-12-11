BioWare Reveals More on ‘Anthem’s’ Character Customization and Voice Options

February is inching closer and closer and as BioWare continues to reveal more about their newest IP Anthem, the hype regarding the online adventure continues to grow. That being said, BioWare is known for a few key things: Romance, incredible story, and awesome character customization. Though we already know romance isn’t in the cards – at least at launch – we did have a chance to sit down with BioWare’s Mike Gamble to talk a little more about how the customization will work.

We recently got a chance to sit down with some of the Anthem team before The Game Awards earlier this month and one thing that many interested fans have been wondering about is how the character customization will work. With their last title Dragon Age Inquisition offering a ton of different ways to make one’s character unique to themselves, it’s understandable that many would be curious as to whether or not we can expect that same level of detail in Anthem.

Unfortunately, no. But just because it isn’t up to Dragon Age Inquisition’s standards doesn’t mean that there’s nothing at all. Gamble promised that there are “a lot of options” when it comes to how players can create their own character but that they chose not to go as full-on with it as they have in the past for two reasons.

The first reason being that the focus on customization really does fall on the Javelin suits. We’ve seen a few livestreams in the past of all of the incredible ways players can make their Javelin suit for their freelancer, and that’s a getup that will be equipped for most of the game.

The second reason is that many of the cutscenes in the game will be seen in the first-person to give the feeling of personal experience. When talking to an NPC, you are literally looking through your player’s eyes at eye level for a more immersive experience in between battles. Because of that first-person narrative choice, however, that means less time oggling those stunning characters.

Another tid-bit that the Anthem team confirmed to me was that the new IP won’t take the Dragon Age Origins route with a voiceless protagonist. Though Gamble didn’t go into too much detail about what exactly the voice will sound like, he did mention that it will take the traditional binary route that players will be able to choose from.

