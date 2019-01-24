BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Demo Economy Is Not What Will Be In the Final Game

We’re noticing a lot of news sites out there reporting on the Anthem economy seen in the demo — as they should be — but there seems to be a massive communication for what that means in terms of how many of the functions work in the online game, namely with purchases. Following a renewed wave of concern, lead producer Michael Gamble has once again set the record straight to ease fears and remind players of one important thing: Play it for yourself.

I’ve seen some comments about the demo economy being different than the full game. 1. The demo is not used for reviews of the game. The full game economy is part of the review copies. It’s a demo. 2. We have been open/honest about this. 3. Demo is FREE Feb1. Nothing to lose. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) January 24, 2019

We recently had a chance to play A LOT of Anthem this past week over in California and that was one point they really drove home is that the in-game items, the store — all of it — was simply a placeholder for when the game full comes out. Though the VIP demo requires a pre-order, the open demo in February will be free for all. This will give those interested in the upcoming game a chance to try it out for themselves versus listening to second-hand opinions. The demo is free, remember that.

Anthem will have a ton of content played both at launch and in the years to follow. But for th ose that want to play a little early, there’s a few things you need to know:

If you have pre-ordered or are an active EA Access subscriber, you’ll be able to participate in the VIP demo starting January 25. Then, on February 1, the open demo goes live and everyone will be able to spend the weekend playing Anthem. If you subscribe to Origin Access Premier you’ll be able to start playing the full game through Early Access on February 15. Or you can play the first 10 hours on the same day through the Play First Trial. And finally, our worldwide launch date is February 22!

Anthem arrives on February 22nd on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.