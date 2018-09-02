BioWare Explains How Anthem Is a ‘Continued Evolution’ of Its Work

With its departure from the usual game design, some may wonder if Anthem is a little too ambitious for its own good, and steps beyond what BioWare has done with such classics as Mass Effect and Dragon Age Origins.

But that’s not what it thinks. While speaking with GamesIndustry International, the game’s director, Jon Warner, believes that the forthcoming sci-fi adventure has all the content it needs to continue BioWare’s legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a true amalgamation of all our experiences and all of our game teams,” he said.

And for those worried that it’s too much of a departure from the developer’s norm, Warner assures you it isn’t.

“If you look at BioWare games on a spectrum, from Baldur’s Gate to Neverwinter, and Jade Empire to Knights of the Old Republic, to Mass Effect and Dragon Age, you’ll see that the games have always been about evolving our technique and storytelling… so the way that we look at it, Anthem is not a departure, it’s the continued evolution of our craft and our technique,” he explained.

“I think once players get their hands on it and dive in they are going to find a world that is well realised and full of rich characters that you’re going to want to get to know, and you’ll be the hero of your own story, and honestly that is the heart and soul of a BioWare experience,” he added.

And a lot of design philosophy went into the game to make it click, too. “[There’s] two big principals there: one is generosity towards our players,” he explained. “We never ever want people to regret spending time with us, or spending money with us, and that’s something that’s really important to us as gamers and as creators.

“The other one is providing experience that is engaging… being able to inhabit a BioWare-style experience over a longer period of time is something that is very interesting for us, so that sense of engagement and wonder, and trying to provide continued reasons to re-engage, is also a principle that guides us.The core of our vision has remained steady and true. So for us inside who’ve been able to see that evolution all the way through, it’s quite a different picture from the outside in…. it’s always been true to itself and true to the vision we laid down when we set out to do it after Mass Effect 3,” Warner continued.

You can read more of the interview here.

Anthem will release in early 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.