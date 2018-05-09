BioWare’s Anthem Gets Release Month, Possible Early Access

Electronic Arts has been leaning pretty heavily on its highly-anticipated sci-fi adventure Anthem, which is currently in development over at BioWare. And now we’ve got a pretty good idea of when it might be arriving — as well as the possibility of playing it sooner.

During the publisher’s most recent financial conference call covering the fourth quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen nailed down a more precise month for when Anthem will arrive on game consoles and PC. He noted that the game will release in the last month of the quarter, which is roughly estimated as March 2019.

Anthem was showcased last year during EA Play and the Microsoft pre-E3 press conference, which got players excited about what was coming next from BioWare. Now all eyes are on the developer to see if they can give it their all without having another situation like Mass Effect: Andromeda ran into when it came out last year.

Regardless of worries from the community, EA is “very excited” about the forthcoming game and considers it “extremely unique” for today’s gaming market. Jorgensen believes that fans are going to “really enjoy playing it.”

CEO Andrew Wilson went into more detail about the forthcoming game. “Every dimension of this game will offer something entirely new for a wide audience of players–from a new universe with unique stories that BioWare is creating, to the cooperative gameplay, to the epic and beautiful environment that constantly evolves around players,” he said.

“Anthem is a fundamentally social experience, and we will open new ways for fans to join the community and play early, enabling us to shape and refine the game with their input and feedback. We’re deeply excited to launch this brand-new franchise, and equally excited to work with our players to make Anthem a game they can’t wait to play and share with their friends for years to come.”

But what’s most interesting here is that Wilson hinted that the game may get some kind of Early Access release. It’s unknown if this will pertain to the publisher’s EA Access program for Xbox One and Origin Access for PC, but they could play a hand in it.

We’ll get more information about the game in just a few weeks when the EA Play event takes place in Hollywood during E3 week.

Anthem will release in March 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.