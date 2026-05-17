One of the Best First-Person Shooters of All Time Made $1.50 on Steam

One of the best first-person shooters of all time is only $1.50 for Steam users right now, courtesy of the Humble Store, which is running this special price point until May 27. Those who prefer modern first-person shooters are not going to find anything of value with this deal. On the contrary, those who prefer nostalgic 1990s first-person shooters will find incredible value in this deal because the game in question hails from 1992. In 1992, RPGs, platformers, and fighting games dominated the landscape. The first-person shooter genre was still incubating. To make the picture clearer, Doom still hadn’t been released. First-person shooters were not created in 1992, but the genre was still finding itself and finding a market.

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To this end, one of the most important milestone first-person shooters — called by some the grandfather of the genre — was released in 1992, via MS-DOS, courtesy of id Software and Apogee Software. This game is Wolfenstein 3D. Many think this is the first-ever Wolfenstein game, but it is just the first from id Software, and when the series went 3D and became a first-person shooter. Before it, though, there was Castle Wolfenstein in 1981 and Beyond Castle Wolfenstein in 1984, both made by Muse Software. That said, for what we know Wolfenstein as today, this was effectively the start of the franchise. And for those who want to relive the 1990s nostalgic shooter or check out a piece of video game history for the first time, Humble has it for a mere $1.50 right now.

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Those who decide to take advantage of this offer and add Wolfenstein 3D to their Steam library should expect to dump about five to ten hours into the game to beat it, with completionists maybe needing a couple of extra hours on top of this. To this end, you’re getting up to about seven or eight hours of content per dollar.

Does Wolfenstein 3D hold up? Well, compared to modern shooters, absolutely not. This is very primitive in comparison. This is not just primitive for first-person shooters, but 3D gaming as a whole. If you never played Wolfenstein 3D and you didn’t grow up on games like it, you’re probably not going to enjoy it very much. However, if you want to familiarize yourself with both first-person shooters and gaming history, it is a must-play. For those who did play it back in the 1990s, it’s a fun revisit.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.